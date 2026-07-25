Help to Plant Food Forest in Jordan Stage One

Help Plant a Food Forest in Jordan Stage OneHello,My name is Anna, and I reside in Amman, Jordan with my family. As a landscape architect with 20 years of practical field experience, I have developed a plan to implement a Food Forest in southern Jordan. Development of a Food Forest is a strategy that brings sustenance and maintains life on multiple levels for both humans and other living creatures.The once lush and green ecosystem of southern Jordan is now nearly barren and continues to decline from the impacts of mono-crop farming. Planting a Food Forest will provide a vital answer to this systemic decline for future generations. By supporting this cause, you will help us acquire the necessary land, mobilize our workforce, and establish sustainable Food Forest farming.Your support is crucial in bringing this vision to life. By contributing to the establishment of the Food Forest, you will help rejuvenate an ecosystem that has been heavily degraded. This project will not only provide nourishment for people but will also support a diverse array of wildlife and contribute to a sustainable future for the region.Join us in this important cause and help us create a greener, more sustainable future for Jordan. Your generosity will have a lasting impact and be a gift to generations to come.This fundraising effort supports Stage 1 of the project, which is the acquisition of land needed to begin the project. Stage 2 is the establishment of basic Infrastructure and nursery, and Stage 3 is facilities and transportation.In the meantime, we have started planting seeds and growing seedlings for the project. A planting schedule has been compiled, consisting of a variety of highly nutritious plants compatible with and complimentary to the Jordanian climate and ecology.Thank you for your consideration of this vital humanitarian effort.Sincerely,Anna