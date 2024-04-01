Buying Land for Church Building

THE WAY CENTER, PHILIPPINES INC.

CARIGARA LEYTE BRANCH

FUNDRAISING FOR CHURCH BUILDING STAGE ONE





1. ABOUT US

The Way Center Philippines Carigara Branch is a Full-time Gospel Church that was established in the Philippines on September 27, 2020, in a Village Called Barangay Baybay Located in Leyte, eastern Part of the Philippines.

The Church was established purposely to lead souls to Christ especially the Poor. In Carigara, most people in the Villages avoid attending church and given their life to Christ because they lack the necessary support or funds to travel from the villages to the Upper town for Church services and because of that, many souls are being lost in the Villages. With this reason, The Way Center was established so that the poor can have access to church and worship God and above all to know Christ for the sake of their Salvation.

OUR HISTORY

The Way Center has been operation since 2020 to date, we engage in Community outreaches, we have provided support to the needy during the pandemic and souls affected typhoons. We occasionally visit Hospital, prayer for the sick and show them God’s love, and we offer rehabilitation programs to inmates and share the word of God in the prisons as well by the help of the authority and documentations offered by the Government.

Currently, we have a total of 60 members including youths, and children that are registered in our Church as a member of The Way Center, Carigara. Our place of worship is location in Barangay Baybay Del Carmen Carigara which also appears on Google Map by searching (The Way Center Philippines).

OUR GOAL

Our Goal is to bring Chris and the Church to the doorstep of the people in the Villages and provide necessary ways for the poor to worship God freely without hindrances due to poverty.

PURPOSE FOR THE FUNDRAISING

The reasons why we are raising funds are as follows:

• We have been renting for the past 4 years, the rent rates are expensive in addition to utilities and the needs of the Church, we barely manage to keep the church operating. Lots of funds has been lost to rent and the best way to run a long-term church for future generation is obviously by having a permanent place of worship.

• For the past 4 years we have been depending on donation and support from loved ones, we hope that the church at a point in time will be able to survive on it own even if there are no more supports from sponsors.

• We believe that it now time to make preparation for the future by building a place of worship for God and for the people since the rents rate kept on increasing every year.

• Lately, some churches are being shut down due to the challenges of not been able to afford rents. We do not want to end up been closed as well due to similar reasons, we want the church to become part of people’s lifestyle and to remain for generations to come.

• Another reasons why we depend on outside sources for support is because most our members are poor souls and farmers residing in the villages who have barely anything to live on

• Lastly, our church was not built with the purpose of making ourselves rich, the needs of the people are our concern therefore even our offerings we receive every Sunday are reused for transport to send members back to their various house.

HELP US BUILD A HOUSE FOR GOD

We are desperately calling our People of God from around the World to stand with us in Prayer and in Support through donation and any other means to help us fulfilled our Goal of Church Building. The future of the Way Center in Carigara Philippines rest on the shoulders of everyone out there who wants to see the poor have access to God’s word.

It is written that God loves a cheerful giver, we pray that any form of contribution you will offer in the fulfilling of our goal should return to you in million-fold in Jesus’ name. Amen

Just like the centurion who built a house for God in Luke 7:1-10, Stand with us and let’s build a house for God. MAY GOD RICHLY BLESS YOU AS YOU GIVE AND THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT AND PRAYERS



