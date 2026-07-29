Land and Home

Hello all. I am a 59 year old disabled woman who is on the verge of losing land that I have been trying to maintain payments for. The family that I have been trying to purchase the land from have been very patient with me but I believe their patience has worn thin. When I first began my journey to purchase this land and consequently my home, my circumstances were much better than they are now. I am currently renting an apartment and the rent takes most of my disability. I have tried my best to find a part time job but nobody will hire me, but I am still looking. My plan is to eventually move there and be able to continue the payments. I recently had a surgery which was another inhibitor for my situation as I was unable to do much for two months. I normally will not reach out for help but I am in a very bad position because I also must catch back taxes up as well. It would mean the world to me for any help in this matter. Thank you!