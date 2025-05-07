Mission Trip to Honduras 2025

Hi, my name is Duncan Todd, and the Reach Out Honduras Ministry is something I am passionate about. My family has had the privilege of sponsoring one of the students who attends the school in Lempira, Honduras. Reach Out Honduras provides spiritual, physical, and educational support to children and families in the area. I'm excited to have the opportunity to travel back to Honduras with a team to meet and work alongside the students, teachers, and other missionary families. This adventure is from June 28 to July 5, and while our team is there, we will be assisting with a variety of needs, which include construction and maintenance, fellowship, outreach, and some soccer!! I'm looking forward to meeting the students and their families, immersing myself in the culture, playing soccer with the students, and finding things in common with some of the kids. Most importantly, I'm eager to have the opportunity to share my story of hope in Christ with others.

Last June, I was blessed with the opportunity to go with Reach Out Honduras to serve at the school Abundant Life Institute in Puerta Lempira. We accomplished installing light bulbs and outlets in 9 of the classrooms, as well as the kitchen, where food is prepared every morning long before sunrise. One of my favorite parts was turning on the lights while all the kids were in class and all shouting "Luz!!" A couple of days earlier, our team and 30 or so students and faculty took a boat trip across the lagoon with hundreds of pounds of food to a much smaller village. And while it was downpouring rain hard enough you couldn't see 50 feet away, it was a beautiful picture of us and the students leading worship songs in their native tongue, and a small message before we handed out bags of food to the families in the village. A memory I will never forget was on my birthday, which was the last day we were at the school before we left. One of the leaders of the trip and a leader of the school had the entire student body get into formation. I assumed it was to say goodbye to us all, but Watchee, the gate keeper, brought me up and spoke to the body for 5 minutes, prayed over me and then got all the kids to sing happy birthday to me in Spanish, English, and their native language, Moskito. He then proceeded to have each class of students in line come up and hug me. So in total I think I received around 400 hugs!

If you feel led, I would be grateful for any financial assistance you could offer. The total cost of the trip, including travel expenses and costs on the ground, is $2500. And it would be greatly appreciated if you could pass this link along to anyone else you know who would be willing to give. Most importantly, if you would be willing to commit to prayer for our team (our team consists of members from TX and AL) as we prepare our hearts, our families, and supplies, for safe traveling to and from Honduras, and for all hearts to be open and ready to receive more of Him.

Thank you and God Bless,

Duncan