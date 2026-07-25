Lailahs YWAM Missions journey

Hi, my name is Lailah. I’m 17 years old and recently graduated highschool. I’m believing God for the funds to go to a “Discipleship Training School” including a mission trip to follow with YWAM (Youth with a Mission) to begin my journey in adult life. I currently am applying for a spot at a school in Paris, France, or Australia. I want to really seek God for myself, continue to build my foundation on Him, and see how He wants to use my life for His glory. Please pray about being a part of my journey! If you can or can’t give financially I’d love to have you pray for me! I’m excited to update everyone along the way and share what God is doing. Thank you!

Love, Lailah





*Donations go into a savings account in my stepdad Aaron and mom’s name, as they are keeping track of all donations for me.