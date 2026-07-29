Lafayettes medical help

Lafayette has been to the hospital twice since 3 days old and has been having issues with gaining weight and is now having symptoms of seizures During the second stay at the hospital, which lasted 5 days. During the second time to the hospital, our family van has been having shifting problems and is stilling having them after some maintenance. We might have to replace the van. And I’ve needed to take time off work to take care of the children while Rochelle was at the hospital with lafee, so funds are tight as we have to take him to the chiropractor, pediatrician, physical therapy and hospital check ups along with the steroids and possible other medications if the steroids don’t work that are prescribed for lafee for the month of march. Any help would be appreciated in this tough time as we adjust to this new schedule and move forward with Lafayette’s health. The funds will go to Lafayette’s parents, Lukas and Rochelle Seagren. The funds will be used for Lafayette’s chiropractor appointments, milk and formula, as well as other expenses for Lafayette.