Lack of business capital

Hello, my name is Rio, and I live in Indonesia. Like many families facing economic or financial challenges, despite these challenges, I am working hard to improve my situation rather than give up. I have started a small organic farming project on my uncle's land. I also raise insects (yellow caterpillars) that can be used as bird feed on the land. My goal is to build a sustainable source of income for my family through small-scale farming and animal husbandry, and I also hope that as this business grows, it will benefit the surrounding community. Unfortunately, my capital is very limited. I need funds to purchase seeds, organic fertilizer, agricultural tools/equipment, containers/equipment, and materials for raising caterpillars. Every small contribution can help me continue this project and work towards becoming financially independent. I am not asking for luxury or comfort. I only ask for the opportunity to build a better future through my hard work through honest small-scale farming and animal husbandry. If you can support me, no matter how small the amount, I would be very grateful. I will do my best to use every donation responsibly and continue to share my progress.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer. May God reward you for all your kindness, no matter how small.





With gratitude, Rio Indonesia