La Ferme de la Corbiere a besoin de vous

(English version below)





Après de nombreux mois de travail, d'investissement personnel et de confiance accordée à ce projet, il me reste aujourd'hui 50 000 € à réunir pour finaliser l'acquisition et permettre à la Ferme de la Corbière de voir le jour. Sans cette dernière étape, plusieurs années d'engagement, ainsi que ce lieu dédié aux animaux, aux humains et au vivant, risquent de ne jamais pouvoir se concrétiser...

La Ferme de la Corbière est un lieu d'accueil dédié aux chevaux, aux humains et plus largement au vivant.

Située à Chilly, elle se développe autour du respect des besoins naturels des animaux, de la préservation de la biodiversité et du bien-être des personnes.

Le projet comprend une pension au naturel pour les chevaux, une mini-ferme d'accueil et sauvetage pour d'autres animaux, un jardin-forêt favorisant la biodiversité, ainsi que l'organisation de stages, ateliers et temps de partage autour de l'autonomie au sens large, du mieux-être et de la relation au vivant.

Aujourd'hui, la création de la Ferme de la Corbière représente bien plus qu'un projet professionnel. En tant que femme et en tant qu'agricultrice, c'est la réalisation de ce que je souhaite offrir, servir et voir grandir dans ce monde.

C'est faire ma part... comme dans la légende du Colibri.





(English version)

After many months of hard work, personal investment, and the trust that has been placed in this project, I still need to raise €50,000 to complete the purchase and bring La Ferme de la Corbière to life.

Without this final step, years of commitment—and this place dedicated to animals, people, and the living world—may never become a reality.

La Ferme de la Corbière is a place devoted to horses, animals, people, and, more broadly, to all living beings.

Located in the French countryside, the project is built around respect for the natural needs of animals, the preservation of biodiversity, and human well-being.

It includes a natural horse boarding facility, a rescue and sanctuary mini-farm for other animals, a forest garden that supports biodiversity, and workshops, retreats, and learning experiences focused on self-reliance, well-being, and reconnecting with nature.

Today, creating La Ferme de la Corbière means far more to me than building a business. As a woman and a farmer, it is the embodiment of what I wish to contribute, nurture, and help grow in this world.

It is my way of doing my part—just like in the legend of the hummingbird, where each small action contributes to a greater change.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping this dream become reality. 💚