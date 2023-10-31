Kentucky's Voice Campaign

Goal:
USD $500,000
Raised:
USD $7,256
Campaign funds will be received by Word Media Group
A statewide news organization with a conservative perspective. The “Fox News” or “Daily Wire” of Kentucky
Multiplatform. TV, Radio, Digital, OTT
Have an explicitly religious conservative perspective in its reporting and editorials.
Public demand for this type of coverage as a balance to the leftist corporate news in Kentucky.
Louisville based media group with TV and Radio Stations:
Political perspective: owned by an evangelical ministry.
We have the passion to fight the battle.
Television
- Nightly Newscasts for each KY Broadcast Market
- Weekly Investigative Reporting Programming
- Weekly Debate and Call In Programs
Radio
- Statewide “Red State Friendly” Radio News network to replace iHearts “KNN”
- Daily Statewide Syndicated Talk Program
- Daily Local News Breaks for Louisville
Digital
- Repurpose all TV and Radio content for Web, Social Media, and OTT
- Create unique digital content for Web, Social, OTT
News Aggregation site – Kentucky’s Drudge Report
Media Hub
Community Resource for conservative activism and candidates – Kentucky’s Brietbart
Execution
Phased roll out. Build one aspect at time.
Hiring staff to expand production/distribution
Kick start and augment assets we already have.
Will network with local churches in the state.
Impact the Governor’s race by spinning up aspects of this now
Long Term Vision
This will be a several year project in KY
Can be replicated in other states. Battle ground states first… Georgia, Penn, Ohio, Michigan
Use local Christian Media groups as base and hub in these states.
Create a template in KY then focus national donors on a state by state roll out.
Good Luck in 2025!!
Keep up the fight!
When you get more established, I would be interested in maybe becoming a volunteer interviewer for local candidates. Hang in there. You are on the right track.
