Kentucky's Voice Campaign

Goal:

 USD $500,000

Raised:

 USD $7,256

Campaign created by Tom Fawbush

Campaign funds will be received by Word Media Group

A statewide news organization with a conservative perspective. The “Fox News” or “Daily Wire” of Kentucky

Multiplatform. TV, Radio, Digital, OTT

Have an explicitly religious conservative perspective in its reporting and editorials.

Public demand for this type of coverage as a balance to the leftist corporate news in Kentucky.

Louisville based media group with TV and Radio Stations:

Political perspective: owned by an evangelical ministry.

We have the passion to fight the battle.

Television

- Nightly Newscasts for each KY Broadcast Market

- Weekly Investigative Reporting Programming

- Weekly Debate and Call In Programs

Radio

- Statewide “Red State Friendly” Radio News network to replace iHearts “KNN”

- Daily Statewide Syndicated Talk Program

- Daily Local News Breaks for Louisville

Digital

- Repurpose all TV and Radio content for Web, Social Media, and OTT

- Create unique digital content for Web, Social, OTT

News Aggregation site – Kentucky’s Drudge Report

Media Hub

Community Resource for conservative activism and candidates – Kentucky’s Brietbart

Execution

Phased roll out. Build one aspect at time.

Hiring staff to expand production/distribution

Kick start and augment assets we already have.

Will network with local churches in the state.

Impact the Governor’s race by spinning up aspects of this now

Long Term Vision 

This will be a several year project in KY

Can be replicated in other states. Battle ground states first… Georgia, Penn, Ohio, Michigan

Use local Christian Media groups as base and hub in these states.

Create a template in KY then focus national donors on a state by state roll out.


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
8 days ago

Good Luck in 2025!!

Jim
$ 500.00 USD
13 days ago

Keep up the fight!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

JR
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

JR
$ 175.00 USD
1 month ago

JR
$ 280.00 USD
2 months ago

JR
$ 175.00 USD
2 months ago

JR
$ 350.00 USD
3 months ago

JR
$ 260.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

JR
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

James Waters
$ 200.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 175.00 USD
7 months ago

JR
$ 150.00 USD
7 months ago

Jim Karibo
$ 250.00 USD
7 months ago

JR
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

JR
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

J.R.
$ 140.00 USD
8 months ago

George R Miller
$ 500.00 USD
8 months ago

When you get more established, I would be interested in maybe becoming a volunteer interviewer for local candidates. Hang in there. You are on the right track.

