Kyuasini New School Building Needed in Kenya

Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to walk into a classroom that’s overcrowded and falling apart? Can you imagine how challenging it would be for children to learn in such an environment? This is the reality for 449 students at Kyuasini Primary School. They learn in open-air, dirt-floor classrooms that barely protect them from the rain, sun, and wind.

Last year, thanks to generous donors like you, we built our first new classroom. The difference it made was profound – students could finally learn in a nurturing environment. However, this is just the beginning. We still need your help to build more classrooms.

The Vision

Imagine the impact of a new classroom with sturdy walls, windows, a solid roof, and a cement floor. It would be a place where dreams can flourish and futures can be built. This new classroom will be a true learning haven, replacing the dirt-floored, deskless, lean-tos currently in use.

The Critical Need

We aim to raise $10,000 (USD) to construct another classroom. This new building will provide a conducive learning environment, which is essential for these young minds to thrive.

Why Your Contribution Matters:

Quality Education: More classrooms mean better learning conditions.

Proper Environment: A well-built classroom offers protection from the elements and distractions.

Community Upliftment: Your support benefits the entire community by fostering education and growth.

Would you consider making a donation to help us achieve this goal? Every contribution, no matter the size, brings us one step closer. Here’s how your donation can help:

$25: Provides essential learning materials.

$50: Contributes to the cost of cement for the floors.

$100: Supports the construction of walls.

$250: Helps secure a solid roof over the students' heads.

$500: Funds the complete setup of a classroom.

Can you imagine the collective impact we can create together? Let’s give these children the gift of education and a brighter future. Your donation can be the key to unlocking their potential.

Spread the Word! Would you also help us by sharing this campaign with your friends, family, and social networks? Together, we can build not just a classroom, but a beacon of hope and opportunity for Kyuasini Primary School.

With heartfelt gratitude,

The Kyuasini Classroom Building Team

P.S. Every dollar counts, and your support means the world to us. Thank you for being a part of our community and our mission. Let’s build the future, one classroom at a time.



