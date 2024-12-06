Supporting Kyllian

Update 12/17/24 from Chelsey:

First and foremost, we wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes, prayers and generosity. The love we have seen all of you show for Kyllian over the past few weeks has left us absolutely speechless.

We wanted to provide an update on Kyllian now that we've reached a few new milestones. Kyllian had surgery for the 3rd attempt to internalize her brain drain on 12/10. Kyllian successfully received an ETV which places a hole in her third ventricle as a new way for her brain to drain. After monitoring her for a week her external drain was removed on 12/16! Since these two monumental milestones in her journey, Kyllian has stood up for the first time since her surgery on 10/31. She also has taken her first few steps with her physical therapist and started chewing ice to prepare her for a swallow study.

We have a long journey ahead of us but the next exciting step is hopefully getting out of the hospital before Christmas and moving to Brooks Rehab in Jacksonville for inpatient rehabilitation. Our neurosurgeon and PICU team have both told us this level of intense therapy is critical to Kyllian recovering. It will be very challenging for Kyllian but her determined, stubborn nature is already shining through and we know she will thrive!

Thank you for the continued prayers and well wishes. We truly believe Kyllian is our miracle and she continues to amaze us every day!













A description of what Kyllian has been going through as written by her mother Chelsey:

In December of 2023, our daughter Kyllian, slipped and fell running from her little brother, giving herself a severe form of whiplash called torticollis. After months of treatment, physical therapy, two neck braces, and doctors’ visits we were finally progressing toward discharge. In August we fully regressed to our original state. Kyllians school performance also started to decline. Our Orthopedist referred us to a Neurosurgeon and ordered an MRI of her full spine.

In October, a routine neck MRI showed something that looked like a blockage. Our Orthopedist called us and based on some of Kyllians symptoms, we were asked to come to the emergency room at the Children’s Hospital in downtown Orlando. A few hours later, Kyllian had emergency surgery to relieve severe cranial pressure that was thinning her skull.

After the emergency surgery and a few more scans, we found out Kyllian had two tumors on her brain stem. Our surgeon was able to remove the main cause of the blockage, a golf-ball sized tumor at the top of her brain stem. The other tumor is unfortunately inoperable and will be monitored for growth. Thankfully the biopsy showed that it is the lowest grade tumor she can have.

After the tumor resection surgery, Kyllian had a small stroke causing her to be intubated and unconscious for almost 3 weeks. She has had meningitis, a cold, and the flu since being in the Pediatric ICU. She is a fighter though, and has since regained consciousness and is now breathing on her own. She follows about 50-70% of commands on her good days and participates in daily speech, occupational, and physical therapy. However, she continues to remain nonverbal with a feeding tube at this current time.

We have a long road ahead of us and are currently waiting for her brain to heal some more after two failed attempts to internalize her brain drain. The external drain has to be replaced every 14 days to prevent infection or when it gets clogged, which has occurred a few times now. We are currently on drain number 6. Once Kyllian is over the hurdle and cleared by her ICU doctors, we will begin her next journey at Brooks in Jacksonville for inpatient neuro rehabilitation. All funds raised will go to help with Kyllian's long-term rehab to get her back to her sassy, silly self.

On behalf of our family, thank you in advance and for all of the prayers and well wishes so far. I truly believe it takes a village to get through this, and we have a pretty darn good one!




