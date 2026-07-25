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Kwame to YLG 4: Global Mission Partnering

Monthly Goal$2,300 USD
Total Raised$0 USD
Raised this month$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKwame Atua-Ntow

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kwame Atua-Ntow

Kwame to YLG 4: Global Mission Partnering

Why This Fundraiser?

So by God’s grace and incredible mercies, I have been selected to participate in the Fourth Lausanne Younger Leaders Gathering (YLG 4) in São Paulo, Brazil, taking place from 16-22 March 2027. This gathering would bring together over 1,000 younger Christian leaders from around the world to reflect, pray, and collaborate around God’s mission and the future of the global church.


With generous support from others like you, along with a reading and a partial scholarship from the YLG 4 team, most of my conference registration costs are now covered. I am deeply grateful for everyone who has already prayed, encouraged, and given. The main remaining need is international travel (round-trip flights from Ghana to Brazil), along with essential travel-related expenses (such as visa and insurance), which are not included in the Lausanne registration fees.

This GiveSendGo campaign exists to invite friends and partners (potential and otherwise) to help bridge that final gap.


What are the exact needs now?

So as it stands, the following things need to be covered with their exact breakdowns:

  1. Visa Fee and Processing: ~$105
  2. Travel Insurance: $400
  3. Round-trip airfare: $900(bare minimum) -1200(moderate with luggage costs)
  4. Miscellaneous Costs: $500


NB: I also decided to allow part of what would be raised here to go to GiveSendGo, as they are a Christian organisation that does charity work.



Why this journey matters

In our pre-gathering calls I have been blessed to join in, we have been studying the theology of the Lausanne Covenant, which calls the whole church to take the whole gospel to the whole world. It emphasises integral mission - that proclaiming Christ and demonstrating His love in practical ways belong together, not apart. YLG 4 is designed to deepen this vision in the hearts of younger leaders and to launch a ten‑year journey of mentoring, collaboration, and action.


My hope is to therefore:

  1. Grow in a biblical, holistic understanding of mission.
  2. Build friendships and partnerships with leaders from many nations.
  3. Return better equipped to serve my local church, community, and region.


A biblical invitation, not pressure

I therefore see this campaign not as “trying to get money,” but as an invitation to join in what God is doing. Scripture reminds us that:

  1. God is the provider of every resource needed for His mission.
  2. He often chooses to provide through partners who give, pray, and walk alongside.
  3. Those who support share in the fruit of the ministry, even when they are not physically present.


If you feel led, you can partner in any of these ways:

  1. Pray (very important for me!) - for provision, preparation, safety in travel, and for deep formation at YLG 4.
  2. Give (very necessary at this point) - any amount toward flights and travel costs; no gift is “too small” to matter.
  3. Share (this and the Gospel too!) - pass this campaign along to others who might want to support sending a younger leader into this global space.


Thank you for taking the time to read this and considering being part of this journey. Your prayers, encouragement, and support mean more than words can express. Together, we can help ensure that I am not only invited to the table at YLG 4 but actually able to be in the room.


With gratitude and hope,

Kwame N.

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