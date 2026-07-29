



My name is Jacinta aunty of Kumanjayi little baby . We are raising funds on behalf of our sister, Sharon, to support her and our family as we prepare to lay her young daughter to rest, so that our ancestors may guide her back to the Dreaming.





This is an extremely difficult time for our family and our Alice community. We are seeking support, whether big or small, to assist us in bringing our baby girl home and providing her with a respectful and proper farewell.





Funds raised will go towards funeral and associated expenses for Sharon Granites Jnr (Kumanjayi), who was only 5 years old. After being missing for five days, she was tragically found deceased. Additional funds will also assist with funeral-related expenses for her mother and her brother during this time of grief.





All funds raised will be managed by Jacinta and used solely to support Sharon and her family. The funds will be transferred directly to Sharon, or used to pay funeral service providers and related expenses on her behalf, ensuring that all contributions go directly towards funeral costs and supporting the family during this time.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all those who have offered their condolences, support, and kindness during this time. Your generosity and compassion mean a great deal to our family.











