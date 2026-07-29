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Save Little Khadijatul - Op to End Hydrocephalus

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMehedi Hasan

Fundraiser funds will be received by MD MORAD MIA

Save Little Khadijatul - Op to End Hydrocephalus

🌟💔 It was a quiet evening when I first felt that inexplicable pang in my heart—a mix of fear, hope, and determination. My mind flashed back to the last few months, to Mst. Khadijatul Kubra's giggles and her tiny fingers reaching out for mine. She’s just 1 year and 6 months old, full of life, but in a matter of weeks, she was diagnosed with Severe Hydrocephalus—a condition that has shaken our family to its core.

The doctors shared the grim news: without immediate surgery, her condition could worsen dramatically, leading not only to permanent brain damage but also posing mortal danger. It’s a stark reminder that in life's most critical moments, every second counts. We are at a crossroads—one path leads towards hope and healing; the other, heartache and loss.

But we can't do this alone. Every step of her treatment is financially daunting: from securing medications to paying for surgeries. Each dollar raised could mean another chance at life, laughter, or just one more day with our beloved daughter. This campaign isn’t just about numbers; it’s about the heartbeats that lie ahead—a heartbeat we will do everything in our power to protect and preserve.

🤝 Our dear friend suggested reaching out for support through crowdfunding—an avenue where ordinary people can come together to make extraordinary things happen. This platform is more than just a financial lifeline; it’s an embodiment of the human spirit, lifting us up when we are down. It speaks volumes about how deeply our community cares and believes in miracles.

🌈 We know that your support today could turn into tomorrow's memories—memories where Mst. Khadijatul Kubra is healthy and whole. Please join us on this journey to hope, healing, and the promise of better days ahead. Every dollar counts, every share helps, and every bit of love you send her way makes a difference that we cannot fathom.

Thank you for being part of our story—a story where miracles can happen when hearts are united in courage. 💖👧 #HopeForKhadijatul

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