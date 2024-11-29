Ecuador Mission Trip!!!

HELLO!!! If you’re seeing this, thank you for even taking the time to listen/click to read more about my heart behind this mission trip to Ecuador in March!

This season of life with the Lord has been SO sweet as the Lord has refined and taught me about what it means to be a disciple of Him, and what it looks like to GO and trust that if my life is in His hands, He will ALWAYS provide for His will to be done.

After graduating from GCU in 2022, I spent the last 2 years working in camp ministry at Hume Lake Christian Camps in Hume, CA. Stepping into ministry for the first time was more like a leap, and God grew me and taught me what it looks like to be surrounded by Christ-centered community and be able to genuinely connect with kiddos from 3rd grade all the way to seniors in high school and learn how to love them out of the abundance of love that Christ has given me.

Fast forward to now, I have spent the last 3 months in this incredible internship serving at Atascadero Bible Church in Atascadero, CA, which has just been the sweetest season of life. God has been teaching me how to surrender anxiety and fears to Him, and I have seen Him hold my heart so close to His.

This mission trip is my first time taking a leap into a field of serving that I haven’t gotten the opportunity to experience, and it just feels like God is telling me to lay down any fears and go for it and watch Him work not only in His provision for this, but in being a witness to the glory of His Kingdom across the country. We will be partnering with Living and Learning International to (prayerfully) make a meaningful impact in local communities in Quito by furthering community development projects and engaging in ministry through recreation activities, seminars, and more from March 22nd-March 30th!

From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU!!!

For prayers, for the love and support, and for sharing my excitement in watching the Lord work :) FOR HIS GLORY!