Save the Kroschel Wildlife Park

The Kroschel Wildlife Park is a sanctuary for orphaned and misfit animals located outside Haines, Alaska. Owner/Operator Steve Kroschel runs this private facility without any outside help. It is NOT a zoo, but a magical 50 acre plus HAVEN where many animals such as "Duck Moses " the bull moose, "Jasper" the Wolverine, "Ukpik" the Snowy Owl, "Meluna" and "Ashina" the wolf, "Talia" the Reindeer, and dozens of others reside and greet guests from around the world. But NOW, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, in collaboration with the USDA have shut down his facility in a quasi "Blockade" that commenced on August 5th, 2024 -- nearly nine months-- in what appears an attempt to starve out Kroschel and his animals. This is a race against time. In order to continue and protect the animal's lives, Kroschel has sold some of his land, borrowed from creditors and is deep in debt of nearly a quarter million dollars. Kroschel's insistence of a Gold Standard of Animal Care and Love for the animals continue to make make that debt grow by the hour as the Blockade continues into unchartered waters. This is now a Life or Death situation with no end in sight. If Kroschel surrenders the animals to the State of Alaska, they will either be killed outright or die in transit from trauma. Steve Kroschel is a famous filmmaker and is well known worldwide for his work with wildlife in television and movies and especially his unparalleled films about the Wolverine. Perhaps THIS is the reason the Government wants to shut him up forever and deny millions of people from seeing his films or visiting the park in person ever again.