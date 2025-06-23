Supporting the Krongard Family

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $12,469
Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Krongard
We are heartbroken to share that Jennifer Krongard’s husband has been diagnosed with a very aggressive and untreatable neurological disease known as Prion Disease. While the exact form is still uncertain, what is clear is the devastating toll it has taken—causing extreme mental and physical decline in just four short weeks.
There is no cure. No treatment. Only heartbreak.
He is currently in a hospital facility, and at this time, it remains uncertain whether he will be sent home to live out the rest of his days or placed in hospice care. What was once a stable and happy life has been upended by a cruel and rare disease that affects approximately one in a million people per year.
Jennifer and her husband have been proud members of the Greatwood community for over 20 years, raising their children and building a life together. Now, she faces the unimaginable—preparing for a future without her partner, while still supporting their two teenagers and trying to manage the emotional and financial challenges ahead.
We are asking for your help.
This fund will help ease the tremendous financial burden caused by this medical crisis, including:
Medical-related and long-term care expenses
Household and living costs
Support for their children during this heartbreaking time
Jennifer’s strength is incredible, but no one should have to walk this journey alone. Let’s show up for her the way she has shown up for others—by offering compassion, prayer, and tangible support.
Please consider donating or sharing this campaign. Every gift, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference.
From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.
May you find peace and happiness in the months and years to come.
1 Thessalonians 4:13-18, NIV Believers Who Have Died 13 Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. 14 For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him. 15 According to the Lord’s
I am so sorry for your loss
We are so sorry for your loss. Praying comfort and peace over your entire family.
Prayers and love for Jen, Carly and Ari
My deepest sympathy to you and your family at this difficult time. May he Rest In Peace
God Bless
Sending prayers🙏🏼
Sending you prayers, comfort, healing, and peace during this difficult time. We love you.
I am a former Greatwood resident. I lost my husband to prion disease 20 years ago.. My heart goes out to your family.
Praying for your family during this difficult time.
🙏 ❤️
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Our heartfelt condolences & prayers to your dad.
Sending love, strength and peace during this difficult time
