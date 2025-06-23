Supporting the Krongard Family

We are heartbroken to share that Jennifer Krongard’s husband has been diagnosed with a very aggressive and untreatable neurological disease known as Prion Disease. While the exact form is still uncertain, what is clear is the devastating toll it has taken—causing extreme mental and physical decline in just four short weeks.

There is no cure. No treatment. Only heartbreak.

He is currently in a hospital facility, and at this time, it remains uncertain whether he will be sent home to live out the rest of his days or placed in hospice care. What was once a stable and happy life has been upended by a cruel and rare disease that affects approximately one in a million people per year.

Jennifer and her husband have been proud members of the Greatwood community for over 20 years, raising their children and building a life together. Now, she faces the unimaginable—preparing for a future without her partner, while still supporting their two teenagers and trying to manage the emotional and financial challenges ahead.

We are asking for your help.

This fund will help ease the tremendous financial burden caused by this medical crisis, including:

Medical-related and long-term care expenses

Household and living costs

Support for their children during this heartbreaking time

Jennifer’s strength is incredible, but no one should have to walk this journey alone. Let’s show up for her the way she has shown up for others—by offering compassion, prayer, and tangible support.

Please consider donating or sharing this campaign. Every gift, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.