Supporting the Krongard Family

 USD $50,000

 USD $12,469

Campaign created by Candice Wheat

Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Krongard

We are heartbroken to share that Jennifer Krongard’s husband has been diagnosed with a very aggressive and untreatable neurological disease known as Prion Disease. While the exact form is still uncertain, what is clear is the devastating toll it has taken—causing extreme mental and physical decline in just four short weeks.

There is no cure. No treatment. Only heartbreak.

He is currently in a hospital facility, and at this time, it remains uncertain whether he will be sent home to live out the rest of his days or placed in hospice care. What was once a stable and happy life has been upended by a cruel and rare disease that affects approximately one in a million people per year.

Jennifer and her husband have been proud members of the Greatwood community for over 20 years, raising their children and building a life together. Now, she faces the unimaginable—preparing for a future without her partner, while still supporting their two teenagers and trying to manage the emotional and financial challenges ahead.

We are asking for your help.

This fund will help ease the tremendous financial burden caused by this medical crisis, including:

Medical-related and long-term care expenses

Household and living costs

Support for their children during this heartbreaking time

Jennifer’s strength is incredible, but no one should have to walk this journey alone. Let’s show up for her the way she has shown up for others—by offering compassion, prayer, and tangible support.

Please consider donating or sharing this campaign. Every gift, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.

The Tucker Family
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

May you find peace and happiness in the months and years to come.

Andy Martin
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

1 Thessalonians 4:13-18, NIV Believers Who Have Died 13 Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. 14 For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him. 15 According to the Lord’s

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

I am so sorry for your loss

Del Rosario Family
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

We are so sorry for your loss. Praying comfort and peace over your entire family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
9 days ago

Prayers and love for Jen, Carly and Ari

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
13 days ago

My deepest sympathy to you and your family at this difficult time. May he Rest In Peace

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Randy Doelling
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

God Bless

The Patterson Family
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Sending prayers🙏🏼

Doris Brandon
$ 30.00 USD
14 days ago

JOHN CASSAPO
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Carolyn Anderson Family
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Sending you prayers, comfort, healing, and peace during this difficult time. We love you.

Diane Ditman
$ 25.00 USD
14 days ago

Sheree Mayo
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

I am a former Greatwood resident. I lost my husband to prion disease 20 years ago.. My heart goes out to your family.

Heather Castaneda
$ 25.00 USD
14 days ago

Praying for your family during this difficult time.

Misra Family
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

🙏 ❤️

The Bekdely Famiky
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

Joy Family
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Our heartfelt condolences & prayers to your dad.

Purifoy Family
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Carlana Cameros
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Sending love, strength and peace during this difficult time

