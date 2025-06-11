Stand with Kristine in Her Fight Against Cancer

With heavy hearts and unwavering hope, we ask for your prayers and support for Kristine—a beloved daughter, sister, friend, and woman of deep faith—as she faces the most difficult battle of her life.

Kristine has been diagnosed with stage 3 inoperable pancreatic cancer. The news came like a thunderclap. This form of cancer is aggressive and complex—and surgery is not currently an option. Her only path forward is a rigorous, physically taxing treatment plan, with the hope that it will slow the disease and give her more time.

Through it all, Kristine remains grounded in her faith. She believes in miracles. She knows that God is walking this path beside her. And she is holding tightly to the truth that she is never alone.

Still, the road ahead is steep. The financial burden of treatment, medication, travel, and basic living expenses is already significant. Kristine will need to step away from work to fully focus on healing. She’s doing everything she can—and now we’re asking for help to do our part.

We’re humbly hoping to raise $200,000 to help cover:

Chemotherapy and ongoing treatments not fully covered by insurance

Medications and medical supplies

Travel to and from the cancer center

Home care and essential living expenses

Kristine has always been someone who lifts others up—with her words, her prayers, and her generous spirit. If you know her, you’ve felt her light.

Now she needs her community—her prayer warriors, her loved ones, and all who believe in hope and healing—to lift her up in return.

If you're able, please consider donating. And if you can’t give financially, please pray. Pray for healing, strength, and peace for Kristine and her family. And please share this page with others who may feel called to help.

We believe Kristine’s story is far from over. She is a fighter—and she’s not giving up.

With love, gratitude, and faith—thank you.