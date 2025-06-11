Stand with Kristine in Her Fight Against Cancer

Goal:
USD $200,000
Raised:
USD $9,487
With heavy hearts and unwavering hope, we ask for your prayers and support for Kristine—a beloved daughter, sister, friend, and woman of deep faith—as she faces the most difficult battle of her life.
Kristine has been diagnosed with stage 3 inoperable pancreatic cancer. The news came like a thunderclap. This form of cancer is aggressive and complex—and surgery is not currently an option. Her only path forward is a rigorous, physically taxing treatment plan, with the hope that it will slow the disease and give her more time.
Through it all, Kristine remains grounded in her faith. She believes in miracles. She knows that God is walking this path beside her. And she is holding tightly to the truth that she is never alone.
Still, the road ahead is steep. The financial burden of treatment, medication, travel, and basic living expenses is already significant. Kristine will need to step away from work to fully focus on healing. She’s doing everything she can—and now we’re asking for help to do our part.
We’re humbly hoping to raise $200,000 to help cover:
Kristine has always been someone who lifts others up—with her words, her prayers, and her generous spirit. If you know her, you’ve felt her light.
Now she needs her community—her prayer warriors, her loved ones, and all who believe in hope and healing—to lift her up in return.
If you're able, please consider donating. And if you can’t give financially, please pray. Pray for healing, strength, and peace for Kristine and her family. And please share this page with others who may feel called to help.
We believe Kristine’s story is far from over. She is a fighter—and she’s not giving up.
With love, gratitude, and faith—thank you.
Strength and HOPE to you🐕☮️
we love you kristine, prayers for you.
Groyper care package
We love you Kristine from Ohio
The Groyper family loves you Kristine ❤️ praying for you and your loved ones!
Sending prayers for strength and healing. Keep fighting Kris!
🐸 🫡
🐸 🫡
Praying for you Kristine! Entrusting our intentions to Our Lady
Stay strong Kristi and know God has you in the palm of his hand when the fight gets too tough. I am praying for you
🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 for you and your family for a complete remission.
Stay strong!
Stay strong Kristine, keep receiving the Blessed Sacrament. "These things I have spoken to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you shall have distress: but have confidence, I have overcome the world." John 16:33
Praying for you!
Sending lots of prayers and positive, healing thoughts your way!! Keep fighting, Kris! You've got this!
June 11th, 2025
Here is Kristine's address in case you want to send her gift cards, cards of encouragement or would like to donate to her directly. Thanks again for your support.
Kristine Kasubienski
1439 Madison Ave
Lorain, OH 44053
