Stand with Kristine in Her Fight Against Cancer

Goal:

 USD $200,000

Raised:

 USD $9,487

Campaign created by Melissa Camp

Campaign funds will be received by Kristine Kasubienski

With heavy hearts and unwavering hope, we ask for your prayers and support for Kristine—a beloved daughter, sister, friend, and woman of deep faith—as she faces the most difficult battle of her life.

Kristine has been diagnosed with stage 3 inoperable pancreatic cancer. The news came like a thunderclap. This form of cancer is aggressive and complex—and surgery is not currently an option. Her only path forward is a rigorous, physically taxing treatment plan, with the hope that it will slow the disease and give her more time.

Through it all, Kristine remains grounded in her faith. She believes in miracles. She knows that God is walking this path beside her. And she is holding tightly to the truth that she is never alone.

Still, the road ahead is steep. The financial burden of treatment, medication, travel, and basic living expenses is already significant. Kristine will need to step away from work to fully focus on healing. She’s doing everything she can—and now we’re asking for help to do our part.

We’re humbly hoping to raise $200,000 to help cover:

  • Chemotherapy and ongoing treatments not fully covered by insurance
  • Medications and medical supplies
  • Travel to and from the cancer center
  • Home care and essential living expenses

Kristine has always been someone who lifts others up—with her words, her prayers, and her generous spirit. If you know her, you’ve felt her light.

Now she needs her community—her prayer warriors, her loved ones, and all who believe in hope and healing—to lift her up in return.

If you're able, please consider donating. And if you can’t give financially, please pray. Pray for healing, strength, and peace for Kristine and her family. And please share this page with others who may feel called to help.

We believe Kristine’s story is far from over. She is a fighter—and she’s not giving up.

With love, gratitude, and faith—thank you.

Mackina Leonardo
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Strength and HOPE to you🐕☮️

Nathan Thomas
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

groyper
$ 5.00 USD
7 days ago

we love you kristine, prayers for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
8 days ago

Groyper care package

Zuniga family
$ 40.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
15 days ago

We love you Kristine from Ohio

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
15 days ago

The Groyper family loves you Kristine ❤️ praying for you and your loved ones!

Kevin Leach
$ 150.00 USD
16 days ago

Sue Roman
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Sending prayers for strength and healing. Keep fighting Kris!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

🐸 🫡

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
18 days ago

🐸 🫡

Polish gal groyper
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

Praying for you Kristine! Entrusting our intentions to Our Lady

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Stay strong Kristi and know God has you in the palm of his hand when the fight gets too tough. I am praying for you

Marianne Comstock
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 for you and your family for a complete remission.

Dalton Farms
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Stay strong!

ChristIsKing
$ 30.00 USD
24 days ago

Stay strong Kristine, keep receiving the Blessed Sacrament. "These things I have spoken to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you shall have distress: but have confidence, I have overcome the world." John 16:33

Beth Graven
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Praying for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Sending lots of prayers and positive, healing thoughts your way!! Keep fighting, Kris! You've got this!

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Updates

Kristine's Address

June 11th, 2025

Here is Kristine's address in case you want to send her gift cards, cards of encouragement or would like to donate to her directly.  Thanks again for your support. 

Kristine Kasubienski

1439 Madison Ave

Lorain, OH 44053


Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

