Krista Wright's Fighting Chance

God's plans are not always ours and we are reminded this often and especially this summer. We learned in June that Krista Wright has been diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer. This cancer has spread throughout her body and in her lymph nodes. Krista has started treatment on this aggressive cancer and has found that the best treatment for her would take place internationally.

Krista is in the best possible mental state to fight this cancer. She is extremely positive and knows that God is holding her and her family through this unimaginable situation. God is a true healer and miracles happen all the time. We mostly ask for your prayers for the Wright family on navigating this situation and for Krista's fight against cancer. If you are able to help fund this journey, we are most grateful for your generosity.





*Feel free to mail a check to Krista instead of this website. This was used to spread the word easier and to provide updates as able. Thank you!!!

Krista Wright

417 S Hoover Road

Hesston, KS 67062