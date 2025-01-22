Supporting the VanBuskirk Family

This is to help the family of Kristopher Thomas VanBuskirk with funeral and memorial expenses.

Kristopher was one of the most kind, thoughtful and loving people. Kris always brought everyone around him happiness, support and laughter through good and bad times.

He was the victim of a driver running a red light hitting him on the driver’s side. He was admitted to the hospital Monday and passed just shortly ago due to brain swelling. He was surrounded by all his family and many friends who came to see him.