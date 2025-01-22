Campaign Image

Supporting the VanBuskirk Family

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $775

Campaign created by Hunter Allen

This is to help the family of Kristopher Thomas VanBuskirk with funeral and memorial expenses. 

Kristopher was one of the most kind, thoughtful and loving people. Kris always brought everyone around him happiness, support and laughter through good and bad times. 

He was the victim of a driver running a red light hitting him on the driver’s side. He was admitted to the hospital Monday and passed just shortly ago due to brain swelling. He was surrounded by all his family and many friends who came to see him.

Nader
$ 75.00 USD
9 minutes ago

Sorry for your loss prayers to the family

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 minutes ago

Brett Morrice
$ 100.00 USD
35 minutes ago

Meadow Allen
$ 100.00 USD
47 minutes ago

Rest easy Kris

Haley Signorelli
$ 100.00 USD
49 minutes ago

Hunter
$ 100.00 USD
52 minutes ago

I love you brotha, rest easy.

Max Mauro Cara Flahive
$ 250.00 USD
54 minutes ago

