Keith's Vision Podcast

I believe God opens doors as His perfect timing allows. This door has opened for me and I have His peace to be involved. I have been offered a slot for a podcast on the GCD Network. It is a great honor to have been asked to be part of their network. In order to run the podcast, there is a cost for the time slot and for my time researching and compiling news and current events for folks to drop in and catch up weekly on the Greater Courageous Driven (GCD) site. This is also of great value to me as it gives me a chance to understand the news and relationships to other stories.



As we know the lamestream legacy media feed us the narrative fed to them that addresses a particular agenda. We see this a lot as many of the narratives are almost verbatim of other networks. We've also seen conservative news carve the news up for their narrative leaving out what could be possibly pertinent information or stories.

It is my goal to sift through reputable sources to enable a more on the ground view not beholden to narratives or donations with strings. Additionally, I will add my thoughts and comments accordingly. Truth is what it is. It doesn't need whipped cream and chocolate drizzle. I am also very open to reputable businesses and or causes that would like another avenue of possible clients. Maybe a short time slot to build value with a face to associate that value..? This is a journey for sure, and it will be flexible as it needs to be.

Your donation, of however much you see fit, is greatly appreciated, and I will put forth my best effort to keep you coming back for information and possibly discussion with others to enable different viewpoints. I have set a monthly goal, to help cover the costs and additionally supplement my income (as we know living costs have not yet found a ceiling). This goal will reset each month. Please leave comments when donating as they will be encouraging.

Looking forward to having some fun while bringing information to others.