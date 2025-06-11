Supporting Don Kravig's Family

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $23,184
Campaign funds will be received by Kris Kravig
We received heart wrenching news today regarding our friend Don Kravig. Don has been diagnosed with late stage lung cancer. Don was admitted to the hospital for pneumonia and that is when the doctors found cancer. Don is on a ventilator at this time and his family is gathering at the hospital. We do not know if there is a potential treatment plan; however, we do know that Don will not be able to return to work as a master Porsche mechanic. Don's son Kris is determined to pick up his father's mantle but it's going to be financially challenging.
We are raising funds to assist Don's family with medical and business related bills that are stacking up due to Don's absence. We appreciate any and all support you can offer.
Don has blessed my life more than I can say. He kept his head when everyone else was losing theirs. He is one of the toughest men I've ever met and was one hell of a role model for me. Love you Don!
We love Don! He helped create campfire magic, worship moments, gut busting laughing fits, insightful contemplation, wonder at the beauty of the desert and the ocean. Don believed and encouraged our kids. All of us adore him and are heartbroken at his death. I miss Don more than words can say. He was my last line of defense when I needed advice. Don lived a big life and leaves a big hole.
Dan’s kindness knowledge and wisdom will be missed at the track, and in life.
For all the joy Don gave me in the short time I had to pleasure of knowing him.
Don was a great friend and an amazing person, he will be missed.
Thank you for taking such good care of Brett’s car. You will truly be missed Don. Prayers for the Kravig family .
You built me an awesome race car and made my Dream Come True. I will truly miss you Don. May you Wrench in Peace.
You've been a great friend, I couldn't ask for more. We will miss you buddy... see you on the other side. "Slow is Fast"!!!
My condolences to the Kravig family.
Our deepest condolences to the Kravig Family for their loss. Don will be greatly missed.
We’ll miss you Don.
Our deepest condolences to the family.
Condolences to the family for the loss of my childhood & lifetime friend. Donny will be missed. God's speed and until we meet again. Gary
Have considered the Kravig family, from Big Don forward for more than 30 years. You are all in our thoughts daily.
RIP Donny, Peggy and Don will be there to drive you home.
We’re so very sorry for your loss! Praying God’s Peace and Comfort for all the family in the Mighty Name of Jesus! May Don Rest in Peace a good man has left this earth. Dennis and Susan Murphy
June 11th, 2025
Our friend Don Kravig passed away this morning with his family by his side. Don's family has been a cornerstone of the Riverside Region Porsche Club and the Porsche Owners Club for decades. According to Legend - Don and his father "Big Don" are the reason the Riverside Region was called Rowdy Riverside. He will be greatly missed.
