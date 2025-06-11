Supporting Don Kravig's Family

We received heart wrenching news today regarding our friend Don Kravig. Don has been diagnosed with late stage lung cancer. Don was admitted to the hospital for pneumonia and that is when the doctors found cancer. Don is on a ventilator at this time and his family is gathering at the hospital. We do not know if there is a potential treatment plan; however, we do know that Don will not be able to return to work as a master Porsche mechanic. Don's son Kris is determined to pick up his father's mantle but it's going to be financially challenging.

We are raising funds to assist Don's family with medical and business related bills that are stacking up due to Don's absence. We appreciate any and all support you can offer.