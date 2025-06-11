Campaign Image
Supporting Don Kravig's Family

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $23,184

Campaign created by Kraig Strom

Campaign funds will be received by Kris Kravig

We received heart wrenching news today regarding our friend Don Kravig.  Don has been diagnosed with late stage lung cancer.  Don was admitted to the hospital for pneumonia and that is when the doctors found cancer.  Don is on a ventilator at this time and his family is gathering at the hospital.  We do not know if there is a potential treatment plan; however, we do know that Don will not be able to return to work as a master Porsche mechanic. Don's son Kris is determined to pick up his father's mantle but it's going to be financially challenging.  

We are raising funds to assist Don's family with medical and business related bills that are stacking up due to Don's absence.  We appreciate any and all support you can offer.

Rathbun family
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Don has blessed my life more than I can say. He kept his head when everyone else was losing theirs. He is one of the toughest men I've ever met and was one hell of a role model for me. Love you Don!

Rathbun family
$ 219.00 USD
4 days ago

We love Don! He helped create campfire magic, worship moments, gut busting laughing fits, insightful contemplation, wonder at the beauty of the desert and the ocean. Don believed and encouraged our kids. All of us adore him and are heartbroken at his death. I miss Don more than words can say. He was my last line of defense when I needed advice. Don lived a big life and leaves a big hole.

Mickey Giacomazzi
$ 500.00 USD
4 days ago

Dan’s kindness knowledge and wisdom will be missed at the track, and in life.

Glenn Orton
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

For all the joy Don gave me in the short time I had to pleasure of knowing him.

Brad Keegan
$ 1000.00 USD
5 days ago

Don was a great friend and an amazing person, he will be missed.

Catherine Williams
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Thank you for taking such good care of Brett’s car. You will truly be missed Don. Prayers for the Kravig family .

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
5 days ago

Peter Venturini
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

You built me an awesome race car and made my Dream Come True. I will truly miss you Don. May you Wrench in Peace.

Florance Family
$ 2500.00 USD
6 days ago

You've been a great friend, I couldn't ask for more. We will miss you buddy... see you on the other side. "Slow is Fast"!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

My condolences to the Kravig family.

Rich and Robin Yochum
$ 500.00 USD
9 days ago

Our deepest condolences to the Kravig Family for their loss. Don will be greatly missed.

Matt H
$ 150.00 USD
9 days ago

We’ll miss you Don.

The Durant Family
$ 250.00 USD
10 days ago

Our deepest condolences to the family.

Anonymous
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

The Gary Baker Family
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

Condolences to the family for the loss of my childhood & lifetime friend. Donny will be missed. God's speed and until we meet again. Gary

Roy and Crystal
$ 2500.00 USD
24 days ago

Have considered the Kravig family, from Big Don forward for more than 30 years. You are all in our thoughts daily.

Jim and Susie
$ 150.00 USD
29 days ago

RIP Donny, Peggy and Don will be there to drive you home.

EBEN BENADE
$ 200.00 USD
29 days ago

Dennis and Susan Murphy
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

We’re so very sorry for your loss! Praying God’s Peace and Comfort for all the family in the Mighty Name of Jesus! May Don Rest in Peace a good man has left this earth. Dennis and Susan Murphy

Updates

Lost a Legend

June 11th, 2025

Our friend Don Kravig passed away this morning with his family by his side. Don's family has been a cornerstone of the Riverside Region Porsche Club and the Porsche Owners Club for decades. According to Legend - Don and his father "Big Don" are the reason the Riverside Region was called Rowdy Riverside. He will be greatly missed. 

