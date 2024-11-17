Support the Kramer's loss of mother and two sons

Please pray for the Roy & Heather Kramer family. Heather (45) and 2 of her children, Benjamin (16) and Simon (13), were killed in an automobile accident on October 29th. Roy and Heather had 13 children, their youngest infant daughter, Rose, died in 2020. The entire family’s work ethic and acts of selfless charity are direct results of their desire to emulate the dictates of our Lord Jesus Christ. They have always been the first to step forward to help anyone. Their loss is a tremendous blow to their family, friends, church, and community.

Heather, Ben, and Simon were working on Roy and Heather’s older son’s house. He had just been married the previous Saturday and was gone on his honeymoon; they wanted to make sure the newly married couple had a nice home to move into. Heather, a midwife, had a delivery the previous night and so had not slept. Ben drove the hour home but for an unknown reason they crossed the center line and hit a semi head on. Ben and Simon died instantly; Heather died en route to the hospital.

Heather was a beloved midwife to many other mothers. She was meticulous in cleanliness, organization, gardening, and food preservation. She had a great sense of humor and a way of asking the right questions to help you self-assess. Of course, if you couldn’t figure out what she was trying to help you see she’d come right out and tell you. Her kids never had a chance trying to pull the wool over her eyes, probably why they are extremely honest. Heather had planned to help prepare for her parent’s 50th wedding anniversary celebration on Thursday.

Heather and Roy have done a phenomenal job homeschooling their children and passing on their faith and the values that come with striving to live as Christ intended. Benjamin enjoyed hunting, working with his hands, and attending the Catholic youth group. He worked with his older brother in construction periodically and was considering pursuing a trade after high school, possibly as an electrician. Simon recently returned from an academic year in Spain with the Society of Jesus Christ the Priest. He was an avid reader. Ben and Simon set aside sibling rivalry when Simon returned from Spain and had grown very close.

This is the salt of the Earth, hardworking, God fearing, patriotic family that you hope your son or daughter will marry into. Servants, as Christ taught us, which are far too humble to acknowledge, never mind ask, when they could use a little help. If there were ever a family deserving; this is them. They have always been there when we needed them and so, again, I ask for your prayers not only for the repose of Heather, Ben, and Simon’s souls but that God flood the remaining family with the theological virtues, that only He can provide; Faith, Hope, and Charity (Love). I also ask that you pray for the driver of the semi, Jaswant Mahi of Winnipeg, although he is not culpable he will need God’s grace.

If you can, please consider contributing to help cover expenses and provide Roy with options. Roy, who works night shifts as a maintenance technician, now faces tremendous emotional and financial challenges in supporting their 10 surviving children, including 8-year-old twins. Your help is greatly appreciated.

Here is the link for the Sherrif's report: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/WEAfU2mUrjfVMNN6/

Here is Heather's facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/heather.kramer.357

Simon's obituary: https://www.garrityfuneralhome.com/obituary/Simon-Kramer

Ben's obituary: https://www.garrityfuneralhome.com/obituary/Benjamin-Kramer

Heather's obituary: https://www.garrityfuneralhome.com/obituary/Heather-Kramer