Support the Kramer's loss of mother and two sons

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $97,675
Campaign funds will be received by Roy Kramer
Please pray for the Roy & Heather Kramer family. Heather (45) and 2 of her children, Benjamin (16) and Simon (13), were killed in an automobile accident on October 29th. Roy and Heather had 13 children, their youngest infant daughter, Rose, died in 2020. The entire family’s work ethic and acts of selfless charity are direct results of their desire to emulate the dictates of our Lord Jesus Christ. They have always been the first to step forward to help anyone. Their loss is a tremendous blow to their family, friends, church, and community.
Heather, Ben, and Simon were working on Roy and Heather’s older son’s house. He had just been married the previous Saturday and was gone on his honeymoon; they wanted to make sure the newly married couple had a nice home to move into. Heather, a midwife, had a delivery the previous night and so had not slept. Ben drove the hour home but for an unknown reason they crossed the center line and hit a semi head on. Ben and Simon died instantly; Heather died en route to the hospital.
Heather was a beloved midwife to many other mothers. She was meticulous in cleanliness, organization, gardening, and food preservation. She had a great sense of humor and a way of asking the right questions to help you self-assess. Of course, if you couldn’t figure out what she was trying to help you see she’d come right out and tell you. Her kids never had a chance trying to pull the wool over her eyes, probably why they are extremely honest. Heather had planned to help prepare for her parent’s 50th wedding anniversary celebration on Thursday.
Heather and Roy have done a phenomenal job homeschooling their children and passing on their faith and the values that come with striving to live as Christ intended. Benjamin enjoyed hunting, working with his hands, and attending the Catholic youth group. He worked with his older brother in construction periodically and was considering pursuing a trade after high school, possibly as an electrician. Simon recently returned from an academic year in Spain with the Society of Jesus Christ the Priest. He was an avid reader. Ben and Simon set aside sibling rivalry when Simon returned from Spain and had grown very close.
This is the salt of the Earth, hardworking, God fearing, patriotic family that you hope your son or daughter will marry into. Servants, as Christ taught us, which are far too humble to acknowledge, never mind ask, when they could use a little help. If there were ever a family deserving; this is them. They have always been there when we needed them and so, again, I ask for your prayers not only for the repose of Heather, Ben, and Simon’s souls but that God flood the remaining family with the theological virtues, that only He can provide; Faith, Hope, and Charity (Love). I also ask that you pray for the driver of the semi, Jaswant Mahi of Winnipeg, although he is not culpable he will need God’s grace.
If you can, please consider contributing to help cover expenses and provide Roy with options. Roy, who works night shifts as a maintenance technician, now faces tremendous emotional and financial challenges in supporting their 10 surviving children, including 8-year-old twins. Your help is greatly appreciated.
Here is the link for the Sherrif's report: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/WEAfU2mUrjfVMNN6/
Here is Heather's facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/heather.kramer.357
Simon's obituary: https://www.garrityfuneralhome.com/obituary/Simon-Kramer
Ben's obituary: https://www.garrityfuneralhome.com/obituary/Benjamin-Kramer
Heather's obituary: https://www.garrityfuneralhome.com/obituary/Heather-Kramer
With heartfelt sympathy The Fischer family
I am so sorry for your loss. I greatly respect your family's faith. God giveth and God taketh away. If these people were as faithful as this post leads me to believe, doubtless they are in paradise now. :)
Sending prayers
Our family extends our deepest condolences. May God's love wash over you and bring you peace.
Praying for your family at this difficult time. God Bless.
I am so deeply sorry for your loss, I pray you feel Gods presence during this most difficult time
Praying for your family during this difficult time.
Our condolences to your family. Your family is in our daily rosary.
We are praying for you.
May God bless you and grant you peace. Our deepest sympathy.
November 17th, 2024
I had not realized that Heather had helped deliver over 700 babies as a midwife. The night before the funeral, there was over five hours of visitation. The hall was absolutely packed the entire time, and the church was at least half full throughout. There was even a line extending 100 feet out of the hall the whole time. Despite the chilly and rainy weather, people came in droves. Hundreds of Amish people traveled from as far as two hours away. The outpouring of love and respect for this family was overwhelming, as I knew it would be.
The following day was the funeral, preceded by another 3 to 4 hours of visitation. Again, hundreds, if not thousands, of people tried to get through the line, though many were unable to do so before the funeral mass began. During the mass, the church, hall, and basement were all full. There were so many people that some had to stand outside. Two priests distributed communion at the rail. The priests had to go to the tabernacle multiple times for more hosts and, even then, had to break them in half. I was told that distributing communion took 20 minutes, but I believe it took longer.
Many of Roy and Heather’s family members had just returned home after attending a wedding three days before the tragedy. The son who had been married and his new bride had just landed in Hawaii a couple of hours before receiving the news of his mother’s and two brothers’ deaths. One of the boys had just returned to Louisiana, where he is stationed, with his family. Roy’s sister and her family had just returned to Virginia. These, along with many others who lived a distance away, turned around and came right back.
An unofficial count of vehicles at the funeral was 315. Not all of these vehicles participated in the procession to the cemetery, which was about 30 miles away. I know the family is deeply grateful to the sheriff’s departments and fire departments for their assistance with traffic control, as well as to all the commuters for their patience and respect. Someone speculated that the procession was five miles long. While I cannot confirm this, I do know that, even from the ridges looking down the valley, I could not see either the front or the back.
The volunteers at St. Wenceslaus in Eastman, WI, were absolutely phenomenal. One of the ladies told me they had spent three days preparing for Heather, Ben, and Simon’s funeral. In addition to their kindness and empathy, they put together an amazing spread of food. The hall in Eastman was so packed with people that it took 20 minutes to move just six feet. Yet, these ladies, in the most trying of circumstances, ensured that everyone was served, even when navigating the crowd seemed nearly impossible. God bless each and every one of them.
I know that Roy intends to thank each and every one of you personally for your prayers and financial support. However, given the large number of people who need to be thanked, I want to take this moment to express my gratitude on his behalf. Your prayers have brought comfort and strength to Roy and his family. They have found solace in knowing that their departed wife, mother, brothers, and sons will enjoy eternal salvation. Heather, Ben, and Simon had all recently been to confession, and all three passed away wearing their brown scapulars. The outpouring of masses, rosaries, and prayers offers confidence that their purification will be swift and that they will soon move from the Church Penitent to the Church Triumphant. I also hope that the financial support you've provided will offer Roy options to help keep the family more intact during this difficult time.
https://www.facebook.com/share/p/AcZBzu2evGXEgmuL/
