Kori's 2026 mission trips

I am going on 3 mission trips this year and I'm trying to raise my funds needed.





I'm going to the Dominican Republic on July 20-27, to help run a baseball sports camp. This trip costs $600.





Then I'm going to Mexico on September 5-12. On this trip we will be doing door to door evangelism. This trip costs $2000.





Then I'm going to Liberia on October 15-30. This is a medical mission trip where I will be on the prayer team.





Please consider how you can support me on these trips, whether financially or through prayer.

Mark 16:15-18 KJV

[15] And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature. [16] He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned. [17] And these signs shall follow them that believe; In my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues; [18] they shall take up serpents; and if they drink any deadly thing, it shall not hurt them; they shall lay hands on the sick, and they shall recover.