Help Needed to cover repairs for roof damage

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $110
Campaign funds will be received by Korey Smith
UPDATE: Still needing help. Don't know what else to say except that anything would be appreciated.
UPDATE: I'm still needing help. State Farm doesn't want to pay for the work that needs to be completed. Please consider donating.
New Update: Still needing help. In addition to the roof damage, it is hard making it on a limited income, especially with high inflation.
If you can donate, even $5.00, that would be appreciated. Also, please share this far and wide.
Update: Due to there being more damage to the roof, than what insurance will cover, I'm having to increase my goal to $25,000. At this point, I'm not sure what the total cost will be, but it will be more than what the insurance paid for, even with the deductible taken into account.
Additional Update: In addition to the deductible for the homeowners insurance claim, I had to go to the hospital the other day for chest pains and SOB (shortness of breath.)
I haven't received the bill for the Ambulance ride of the ER Visit yet, but just adds to the burden.
Update: Still needing help. I found out from the insurance company that they are covering only Part of the damage. My goal is $2,500.00.
Recently, there was a storm in Northwest Arkansas, which led to damage to the roof on my house. In addition, due to Increased inflation, money isn't going as far. Due to health reasons, I'm on disability and live on a limited income. My goal is to raise $2,500.00 to help cover these additional expenses.
Hope this helps Korey
January 13th, 2025
I'm still needing help to reach my goal. Any and all help is appreciated, even if it means sharing with others.
Thank You.
Korey Smith
January 3rd, 2025
January 3rd, 2025
So State Farm paid out additional funds, but it still falls significantly short of what's needed to get the work completed on my roof.
I'm still trying to work with State Farm, but I'm not sure how much more they are willing to pay.
Any donations, whatever the amount, will help.
Thank You.
November 24th, 2024
I thought I would give an update since the recent donation made.
Thank You to the person who donated. I'm trying to reach my goal because State Farm doesn't want to cover the full extent of the damage, minus the $1,000 deductible, of course.
The company that is going to be doing the roofing gave an estimate of around $18,000.
I put the goal at $25,000 due to overall financial distress.
Any donations would be greatly appreciated. Every little bit helps.
Also, if you could share this with others, that is also greatly appreciated.
Thank You!
October 30th, 2024
The roofer that will be doing the work attempted the "repair" that State Farm covered (minus the deductible). As expected, the roofer determined that a repair isn't possible, a full roofing job is needed. Basically, they will have to tear off all of the damaged shingles, repair any damage underneath, and re-do the entire roof with new shingles, etc.
Any help is greatly appreciated. Please share to others you know!
September 17th, 2024
I am still needing help. I haven't been getting a lot of traction on my campaign, despite promoting it.
I know others are struggling during this time in history, but any help would be appreciated.
