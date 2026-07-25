Hi! My name is Hope and I’m thrilled at the opportunity of going to a discipleship training school with YWAM Kona. YWAM (youth with a mission) equips young people to share God’s love anywhere from their hometown to across the world. This trip combines learning and missions, starting in Hawaii and then transitioning to other countries to share the gospel. It’s a six month long adventure that I am confident will help me grow in the heart I have for evangelism. I will have enough credits to graduate high school in December, and plan to be a part of the Q1 group from January to June 2027. I currently work two jobs, lifeguarding and cashiering, but it is harder to work during the school year as I am balancing a full-time college schedule being a PSEO student. I appreciate any prayers or donations to help me reach my goal!