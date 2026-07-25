Koltyn Cox’s Medical Recovery Support

Our family is asking for your support as our beloved, Koltyn, begins what will be a long and challenging road to recovery following a tragic accidental shooting that caused critical and traumatic injuries to his head. At just 19 years old, Koltyn has his whole life ahead of him, thankfully. He is a loving son, nephew, family member, and friend who enjoys spending time with the people he cares about most. Whether he was hanging out with friends, laughing with family, or playing games on his PC, Koltyn has always been someone who brought joy to those around him. The days since the accident, May 30th 2026, have been filled with uncertainty, prayers, and countless emotions. While his injuries are severe, we have already witnessed moments that have given us so much hope. Recently, during an examination, Koltyn was able to speak and raise his hands in response to his doctors. These may seem like small victories to some, but for our family they are powerful reminders that he is still fighting and making progress every day. As grateful as we are for these encouraging signs, we know that his recovery journey is far from over. The road ahead will likely include extensive medical treatment, rehabilitation, therapy, specialized care, and ongoing support. The physical, emotional, and financial challenges facing Koltyn and his family will continue long after the initial hospitalization. We have created this fundraiser to help ease some of the financial burdens associated with his recovery. Contributions will help support medical expenses, rehabilitation costs, travel expenses, lost income, and other unforeseen needs that arise throughout this journey. Every donation, no matter the size, will make a difference. If you are unable to give financially, we ask that you please share Koltyn’s story and keep him and our family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support during one of the most difficult times our family has ever faced. Your encouragement, prayers, and contributions provide hope and strength as Koltyn continues to fight toward recovery. — Tim Dowdy (Koltyn’s Uncle)

#KoltynStrong