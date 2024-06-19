Impacting Nations Through Education

Children and education have been my passions since I was small. Since the early '90s I have been blessed to serve as a missionary in many countries in the area of education. Starting a school for children with special needs in Central Asia, writing curriculum with YWAM to be used globally, and spending time on six continents doing teacher training, helping to start school, working with parents, and helping others grown in their ability to lead and train has been such a blessing.

In 2024 we will continue to focus on biblical teacher training, starting schools, and working with families. Literacy will be a key component as we train classroom teachers, community volunteers, and older students to help students become literate. The literacy rates in many countries is very low. They struggle to get materials and with extremely large class sizes. We have developed a training program and classroom materials to quickly get students reading and thinking.

Other focuses for 2024 include special education and helping start preschools. So many have the desire to help their own nations but need a little help to get started. Helping people see what they can do with what they have is one of the most rewarding parts of doing training and creating curriculum.

Funds donated will be used for our living and ministry expenses. In order to go to the places where people are asking us to do training and help start schools we need plane tickets, visas, and living expenses. Your donation will allow us to continue this work and be able to say yes to those asking for help.