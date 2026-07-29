Kolby’s Journey Home

Hi everyone,

My name is Danielle, and I’m raising money to help bring my beloved Yorkie, Kolby, home to me.





Kolby is more than just a dog—he is my best friend, my comfort during difficult times, and a member of my family. Due to circumstances beyond my control, Kolby and I have been separated, and I am doing everything I can to reunite with him.





The funds raised will go toward the costs of his travel, required paperwork, transportation, and any other expenses needed to safely bring him home.





Being apart from Kolby has been incredibly difficult. I miss seeing his happy face, hearing his little paws around the house, and having him by my side every day. My biggest wish is to be reunited with him and know that he is safe and home where he belongs.





Any donation, no matter how small, will help bring us one step closer to being together again. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to me.





Thank you for your kindness, support, and for helping bring Kolby home.





With gratitude,

Danielle





One important thing: only include expenses that you can verify are real. If you’re still confirming the shipping company, paperwork, or costs, it’s a good idea to say that funds will be used for “verified transportation and travel-related expenses” rather than listing charges that haven’t been confirmed yet. This helps build trust with donors. ❤️🐾



