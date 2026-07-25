Kokrine Hills Bible Camp (KHBC) is located about 80 miles east of Galena Alaska. Their camp is an amazing homestead located along the Yukon River. Since 1964 they have been teaching the gospel of Jesus Christ to the native youth of Alaska!





We are looking to sponsor 4 teens from Galena that attended youth group this past winter. These teens have a desire to know more about Christ and our prayer is that they can grow in their knowledge and relationship with Him at KHBC this summer!





•$100- 25% Scholarship

•$200- 50% Scholarship

•$400- Full Scholarship