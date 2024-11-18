Bring Kogi to Paonia to Build 2 Ceremonial Houses

Greetings Friends & Family,

We have been in conversation with a few tribal elders from the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta in Northern Colombia, who are interested in building two spiritual houses here in Paonia, Colorado. (!!)

Wiwa elder, Mamo Sewigo/Rodrigo has been guiding us through the process of bringing this very special ancestral technology here to Western Colorado, as an initial step in re-establishing right relation between humanity and the living earth, as it weaves through our bio-region. Following tradition, we would build two houses, one for the feminine and one for the masculine. A very beautiful write up about the feminine houses, or altars, can be found HERE. These houses are "sacred spaces designed to safeguard the ancestral memory and deep intelligence of the earth."

Raising of these funds would secure visas, travel expenses and lodging for five Mamos, or spiritual elders, to arrive here in Paonia, Colorado and construct two ceremonial houses over a two month period of time. We would then facilitate a few week long question and answer series with the elders to best understand how to utilize these ancestral technologies and any other relevant information as it pertains to land stewardship. These funds would also support a translator (or two), local food for two months, kitchen crew, travel expenses, materials, lodging, land preparation and extra labor.



✧



"A ceremonial house is a place where people meet with the entity of the place, to make decisions and solve situations. In this case it is the nujue where we articulate the astral and ancestral wisdom of the native peoples with modern and scientific knowledge to restore the balance of the planet. It is a living being, its construction is circular, it is a replica of the cosmos, a calendar and many other things. It is connected with the sun, the moon and the Stars. Internally it has certain ancient objects that have the resonance capable of connecting us with the universe, just as antennas work to obtain a signal. It is a natural construction, without anything manufactured, it uses elements such as wood, palm, vines and reeds typical of the Place. Its construction is carried out by indigenous Kogis (who have preserved their emotional relationship with nature) who work together and quickly to sustain through their wisdom (which is high technology) the invisible threads that sustain existence." - From Project Mitanzama

✧



Who we are? Mother Seed Farm (currently transitioning to non-profit status) is a small off-grid homestead specializing in meaningful wilderness experiences and holding an open, inter-cultural meeting ground. We are driven by our love of land, spirit and restoration and are dedicated to providing transformation nature experiences with community near and far. The land is situated between a wildlife refuge easement, a 300+ acre ranch, National Forest and Bureau of Land Management lands. This region is home most recently to the Ute Nation, as well as other tribal nations who seasonally migrated through this area.

Nestled into relatively undisturbed wilderness, these houses would serve as pilgrimage sites for people of all walks of life to receive direction and connection with the living earth. They would also serve as teaching houses, generational houses and could ensure an ongoing cultural exchange between the "Guardians of Earth", the Kogi, Wiwa, Arhuaco and Kankuamo tribes of Northern Colombia, and the inhabitants here of Western Colorado. (!!)

Donations of 50 - 150 USD give you access to one day of the event. Donations of 200 - 600 USD give you access to one week of the event. Donations of 700 - 1,500 USD give you access to three weeks of the event. Donations of 2,000 - 5,000 give you access to the entire event plus camping on the land with the Mamos, as little or as much as you would like.



Please share this fundraiser near and far.

We hope to bring the elders here by May/June of 2025, as the weather will be most optimal for construction.

Thank you for your time in reading this and reach out to Leah with any questions at trilliumbee@gmail.com.

