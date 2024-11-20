Knuckles' Medical Bills

This page has been created for the purpose of providing some financial relief for a very caring and nurturing dog mom. After seeking care for something that should have been prevented and taken seriously, Lauren’s best friend Knuckles passed away very suddenly. While there was an investigation conducted, they were not able to give her any reason as to why he died and speculated on reasons they could not prove. These providers feel they are not responsible and are unwilling to give any type of refund or definitive explanation. The only thing they were willing to admit was that they dropped the ball big-time on communications and follow-up care. Lauren is trying to grieve the loss of a beloved family member and is facing the unfair side effect that many others have suffered from: unjust debt. She didn’t even have the funds available, but was willing to max out three credit cards to pay for surgery she was told was required to save his life. Lauren was given two options: pay for the life-saving surgery or watch him slowly die at home. Just to add clarification, this wasn’t a local or small-town veterinary practice. There is not much we can share in relation to which practice is responsible for Knuckles’ unwarranted death, because we don’t believe tarnishing an entire practice for the neglect of a few specific providers is deemed fair. That being said, it has been a grueling few months trying to cover the steep cost of treatment. The treatments administered were ultimately what took Knuckles’ life. Treatments which were not monitored or considered carefully. Lauren has been in the medical field for more than a decade and has a deep understanding of drug interactions, as well as risks of unnecessary procedures, for both human and canine systems. There has also been an issue of withholding records from her. We believe that if the providers had nothing to hide or remove from files, it would have been given to us by now. It has not been an easy event to cope with. For those who understand the pain of losing pet, in an unfair and negligent way, we know you can sympathize with the shock and numbness that stems from such a tragedy. Our pets are our family. There is unconditional love, acceptance, comfort, amusement, care, and concern that Lauren will not longer receive from Knuckles. He was her heart-dog, her child, and her world. We are hoping this story can reach those who understand, regardless of whether you’ve experienced a similar loss. To not have the chance to play with, snuggle with, laugh with, and kiss is one thing. Not having the opportunity to say goodbye is an additional layer of pain. Lauren dedicates her time endlessly to care for not only her own family, but other families’ loved ones and their pets. We are grateful not just for the financial support in paying these bills, but moreso the support and prayers from those who are aware. We thank you all and wish everybody a happy and healthy holiday season.

