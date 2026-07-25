Knowing to Defend: Empowering Mozambican Churches

1. VISION To promote awareness, appreciation, and protection of religious freedom in Mozambique by equipping Christian leaders and church members with knowledge of their rights and responsibilities under the Constitution and the laws of the country.





2. JUSTIFICATION

Although the Constitution of Mozambique guarantees religious freedom, many citizens remain unaware of their fundamental rights. In various communities, individuals face discrimination, social exclusion, and restrictions related to their faith. Furthermore, many church leaders have not received adequate training regarding the legal aspects of religious freedom, making it difficult for them to support and defend their congregations when conflicts arise. This project seeks to fill that gap through education, awareness, and mobilization within Christian communities.





3. OBJECTIVES

General Objective: To promote awareness and responsible exercise of religious freedom among church leaders and members throughout Mozambique. Specific Objectives • Train Christian leaders on Mozambican laws concerning religious freedom. • Establish a national network of religious freedom advocates. • Produce educational materials for churches and communities. • Raise awareness among believers regarding their rights and responsibilities. • Identify and document cases of religious discrimination. • Create support and guidance channels for victims of religious persecution or discrimination.





4. TARGET AUDIENCE

Phase 1: Pastors, evangelists, missionaries, ministry leaders, and church administrators.

Phase 2: Church members and local congregations.

Phase 3: Theology students, community leaders, and Christian youth.





5. IMPLEMENTATION STRATEGY PHASE 1 – LEADERSHIP TRAINING

Conduct provincial seminars covering the Constitution of Mozambique and religious freedom, human rights, freedom of conscience, legislation applicable to religious organizations, legal responses to discrimination, and the role of the Church in promoting peace and tolerance. Goal: Train at least 100 church leaders during the first year.





THANK YOU FROM US:

I just wanted to let you know that your gift has been a great blessing to us. Thank you so much for your generosity and kindness.





Because of your support, some of the children in our school support and discipleship program received the school supplies (pencils, pens, and notebooks).





We also used part of the gift to buy chalk and a mat, so that some of the children no longer have to sit on the floor during class.





With the remaining funds, we will improve our blackboard so it will be easier to use during our lessons.





Your generosity is making a real difference in the lives of these children. We are deeply grateful, and we pray that God will continue to bless you abundantly.





Thank you again!





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