St Cats Hats

Meet “Momma Giovanna,” a beloved member of our community who dedicates her time and talent to knitting warm hats for Santa Fe’s hidden homeless. Her heartfelt contributions have brought comfort to many, but she needs your help to continue this vital work. By donating knitting supplies such as yarn, needles, and other materials, you can directly support Momma Giovanna’s mission to provide warmth and care to those most in need. Each hat she creates is not just a piece of clothing but a symbol of compassion and hope, offering a tangible reminder that someone cares.





In addition to donating supplies, we invite you to join the “St. Cat’s Hats” Knitting Club, a community-driven initiative under St. Catherine’s Mission. By becoming a member, you can knit your own hats to help the homeless. Whether you’re an experienced knitter or a beginner, everyone is welcome to participate. We will provide the knitting pattern and all the guidance you need to create these heartfelt gifts. Joining the “St. Cat’s Hats” Knitting Club is more than just crafting; it’s about coming together to make a difference, one stitch at a time. Your involvement will help extend the reach of our mission, bringing warmth and kindness to many more individuals in need.