Knee Surgery recovery fund, please help!

A few weeks ago, I broke a bone in my knee, and since then I've been unable to work. Unfortunately, I now need surgery, and my recovery will keep me out of work for at least another month.

As a single parent, my biggest concern is making sure my daughter has everything she needs. While I'm recovering, I'm struggling to keep up with rent, groceries, and other basic living expenses. It's incredibly difficult not being able to provide for my child the way I normally do.

I'm asking for help during this temporary setback. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward paying our rent, keeping food on the table, and helping us get through this until I'm able to return to work.

If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can offer. It truly means more than words can express.



