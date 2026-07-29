Hi my name is Darrel Williams Jr. On April 9th 2026, I was in a terrible accident and broke my left patella ( knee cap ). I am un able to work at the moment. I had my knee surgery on April 23rd 2026. I am currently homeless and trying to recover from my injury. I am staying at a local shelter which provides decent meals and hygiene. I would love to get a car and go see my children back in New Jersey but for now I reside in Seattle Washington. I have no income and just seeing if anyone is kind enough to help me raise money for a vehicle and help pay for my medical expenses. Anything will help thanks for all who read my post. God bless your heart.