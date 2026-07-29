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Neighbors in Need - Repair & Rise Together

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKimberley Mills

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kimberley Mills

Neighbors in Need - Repair & Rise Together

🌟🏠✨

I'm reaching out from our little home, a place where memories are both cherished and crumbling. It's here that I find myself facing some of life’s biggest hurdles—the need to either secure disability benefits or return to school full-time. The stakes couldn’t be higher as responsibilities at home loom large over my head.

My parents, who have given me so much love throughout the years, are now in their late 70s and still working hard just to make ends meet on social security alone. They've always been there for me, but it feels like this time they need something from me—stability and peace of mind within our crumbling home walls.

I feel utterly helpless because all I can offer them right now is the weight of worry. The house we live in desperately needs repairs – a leaking roof here, faulty plumbing over there... It's heartbreaking to see their retirement years marred by these problems when they should be enjoying life’s simpler pleasures.

But this isn’t just about us—it's also about the ripple effect of kindness and support. I believe in paying it forward because that’s how we keep hope alive, right? So here’s where you come in...

Imagine helping a family avoid living under the shadow of an unsafe home or ensuring someone can get back to their studies without financial stress weighing them down. Every dollar counts towards giving us all these possibilities. Imagine being part of making that change happen!

Together, we can turn this house into more than just shelter—it can be a sanctuary filled with laughter and love once again. Let’s rally behind each other in times of need, supporting not only me but also anyone else out there struggling to keep their head above water.

Will you join us on this journey? Your contribution could mean the difference between sleepless nights or finally catching some much-needed rest for my folks and myself. 💖🏡🤝 #PayItForward #HomeIsWhereTheHeartStabilizes

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