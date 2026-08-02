Kitty Rescue

This recently found kitty was located on icy morning beneath a rusted dumpster behind a row of shuttered shops, a small, shivering bundle with hgray fur and eyes that still tried to trust the first warm hand that reached for her. Someone had left her to the cold maybe abandoned her when she got sickno one knows. What we do know is what the vet found: a badly infected wound, and a heart so bruised by fear she flinched at every sudden movement.





She isn’t a feral cat. When she finally let someone pick her up, she purred a fragile little sound that cracked when she breathed. She slept pressed against the blanket as if holding on to a memory of safety. But inside, the poor kitty carried trauma that reached far deeper than any visible injury. Nights in a concrete alley, days scavenging for scraps, the sharp, lonely sting of being unwanted these things made her small and wary. Loud noises, new hands, even the bright hum of a vacuum sent her into hiding. She trembled at being touched, and sometimes her soft mews turned to panicked yowls when a flash of memory startled her into fear.





Our goal to help protect and save this kitten is $350. Anything will help! Thank you for your time.







