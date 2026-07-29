Kittle the Dog Deserves to Live

Kittle’s life depends on this.





For over 2 years, Kittle has sat in our shelter waiting for someone to see past his fear and behavioral struggles. He is only about 5 years old, but shelter life has taken a devastating toll on him. Despite everything we’ve tried, he is digressing rapidly, and we have reached the limits of what our shelter can provide for him.

We refused to give up on him.





After reaching out to countless rescues, trainers, and rehabilitation facilities across the country, we finally found a specialized behavioral rehabilitation program in Washington State willing to take Kittle and give him the intensive training and structure he desperately needs.





This is truly Kittle’s last chance.





His transport is scheduled for Saturday, May 30th, but we urgently need to raise $6,000 to cover his training, boarding, and rehabilitation costs. Without these funds, we will lose this opportunity to save his life.





Kittle is not a bad dog. He is a dog who has spent over 700 days in a shelter environment and needs professional help to heal.

Please help us give Kittle the chance he deserves.





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💔 Help us save Kittle’s life





Every dollar gets him one step closer to safety, healing, and the future he’s never had the chance to experience.