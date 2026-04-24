Kitten Season Crisis: We Need Your Help

Help Us Save More Kittens

For years, our small volunteer-run rescue has been a lifeline for abandoned, orphaned, sick, and homeless cats and kittens in our community. We are Grove City Area Pet Rescue and we are a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and every dollar donated goes directly toward the care of the animals we rescue.

This year, the need has been overwhelming.

More kittens are being born outside, more cats are being abandoned, and more families are asking for help than ever before. At the same time, donations have declined and the two grant opportunities that we depend on has been reduced.

Despite these challenges, we continue to answer the call.

Every kitten that comes through our doors needs food, litter, vaccinations, deworming, flea treatment, medical care, and eventually spay or neuter surgery before adoption. The cost adds up quickly, but turning away animals in need is not something we take lightly.

We are an all-volunteer organization. No one receives a salary. No one profits from this work. Every donation goes directly toward saving lives.

So far this year, we have rescued and cared for more than 200 cats and kittens through rescue, foster care, and TNR efforts. Many arrived sick, injured, underweight, or orphaned. Today, because of the support of people like you, they have a second chance.

If you are able, please consider making a donation. Whether it’s $5, $25, or $100, every contribution helps provide food, medical care, and hope for kittens who have nowhere else to turn.

If you cannot donate, sharing our fundraiser with friends and family is another powerful way to help.

Together, we can continue giving these animals the care they deserve and the future they never would have had without rescue.

From all of us—and from every kitten whose life has been changed—thank you for your support.

The kittens can’t ask for help. We’re asking on their behalf.



