Kitchen repair for a safe house to foster kids

Please consider sharing or contributing to a kitchen repair, in order to make my home safe to foster children in need. I can accomplish the project depending on materials from 4000-8000. Any contribution and shares will help to make this a reality. I want to provide a safe , structured, joyful, healing and supportive home for children in need. However only a kitchen counter and cabinets stand In in way. I hope for this to reach as many people as possible. I have everything to provide except a safe kitchen. Please consider helping in this matter.