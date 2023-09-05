Repair Kirton Church roof and prevent its closure

St Peter and St Paul’s Church Kirton needs your help…. The parish church is at risk of closing.

A small group of volunteers are working hard to raise money to repair the roof (which is leaking ) and update the building so that it can be a community hub for the village and to continue as a place of worship peace and contemplation, for christenings, weddings and funerals and for all who pass through its doors.

It has been standing on its current site for over 900 years. In the Doomsday Book it is mentioned as Kirktown or Cherctune, indicating there was a building in existence before the Norman Conquest possibly from Saxon times (information taken from Kirton in Holland Book) Now…the Church is in urgent need of support to save it for future generations. Thank you all.

We are very grateful for any donation you can make, thank you so much.

Please note, there is a minimum donation amount of £4, this is set by the donation processors and is not set by us, so we apologise if this causes any inconvenience.