Dear Friends,

My sister-in-law, Kirsten Huber, and sweet niece, Juliette were severely rear ended on the freeway Saturday afternoon (8/24). They both sustained head trauma's, brain bleeds and concussions. Kirsten's speech has been affected, she has some numbness in her arm and sustained trauma damage to her neck vertebrae. UPDATE: Kirsten DOES have fractures in her neck and sternum!!

She will be released from the ICU into a regular hospital room tonight and will begin physical and speech therapy tomorrow. Juliette is in the ICU in critical condition, she is sedated and intubated. We are waiting on the MRI results to know more about Juliette.



First and foremost we ask for your prayers! Please pray that, if it be God's will, they both make a full recovery. If that is not, please pray for all of us to have the grace to accept His holy will.

Secondly, we ask that, if you are able to, please donate monetarily. Kirsten will be unable to work for quite awhile and with no car she can not work. Her job requires her to drive herself around in her own car!! She has no other source of income.

The donation goal may increase depending on if the person who hit them had insurance. At this point we do not know. Prayers appreciated for that as well.

May God reward you for your generosity.

P.S. The picture is a very old photo of Juliette for her 1st Holy Communion, but a beautiful one. She is now MUCH taller!!