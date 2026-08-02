Kirsten for NH

A lifelong New Hampshire resident and North Hampton resident for the past 13 years, I’m running for State Representative as a true independent because I want to give North Hampton families a real voice in Concord. I believe in lower taxes, parental rights, and having a representative who answers to the people of North Hampton, not party bosses.





Why I’m Running:

Put people first, not party politics Support lower taxes & responsible spending Protect our NH and US Constitutional rights Stand up for parental rights and the future of our children Support transparency and local control





I hope to earn your vote on Tuesday, November 3rd.