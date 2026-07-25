Kirkpatrick Family Adoption

[ Jesus, like the bleeding woman (Matthew 9), my faith is not in your robes; my faith is in your faithfulness (Hebrews 10:23).

Though I wait on you, Lord and pray that you will give me the seemingly good thing I seek, my hope is not in something so fickle as my own desires. My hope is in you, The Promise Keeper.

You promise that you will not be shaken and that your love will not be removed (Isaiah 54:10). You promise sufficient grace and power (2 Cor. 12:9). You promise to establish my steps (Psalm 37:23). You promise that you are with me in the valley (Psalm 23).

My hope is not in what I know you can give me. My hope is in the truth that, whether or not you give me what I desire, You are enough. ]





As the Lord continues to prove that he is enough, he is also kind, merciful, and caring to those who live for his glory. Which leads us to our next steps; after much prayer and research we were introduced to something called embryo adoption. Before this, we had never even heard of it ourselves, and we realized many others probably haven’t either.





Embryo adoption gives frozen embryos — tiny human lives created through IVF — the chance to be implanted into a mother’s womb and carried to birth. These embryos already exist and are often left frozen indefinitely, donated for research, or eventually discarded. As Christians, we believe life begins at conception, which means every embryo is already a unique human life made in the image of God.





At the same time, we have also been encouraged by the many families who have gone through IVF and deeply value every embryo they created. Some couples, after completing their own families, choose to donate their remaining embryos to families like ours who are unable to conceive naturally. In that way, embryo adoption becomes a beautiful act of love and generosity — giving these little lives the opportunity to grow, be born, and be welcomed into a family.





As we have learned more, we have also come to believe there are serious ethical concerns surrounding the over-creation and freezing of embryos through IVF. We do not agree with creating more embryos than will be given the opportunity for life. But for the embryos who already exist, we believe they deserve protection, dignity, and the chance to live. That conviction is a big part of why we feel led toward embryo adoption. Learning more about IVF and embryo adoption has opened our eyes to a much bigger issue. In many countries, including the United States, there is very little regulation around the creation and storage of embryos. Millions of embryos have been created through IVF, and many are now sitting frozen in storage with uncertain futures. While IVF has helped many families experience the joy of children, it has also created difficult ethical questions that many people never hear discussed.





For us, embryo adoption feels like a way to step into this broken situation with compassion and hope. We do not see these embryos as “leftover” or less valuable. We see them as children who deserve the chance to live and be loved.





As we continue moving forward in this process, we would especially appreciate your prayers — for wisdom, provision, peace, and for the lives of these little ones. If you feel led to support us financially as we pursue embryo adoption, we are deeply grateful.