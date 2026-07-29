GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Kirk Free Speech Memorial Campaign

Goal$500,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byStafford Hampton

Fundraiser funds will be received by Stafford Hampton

Kirk Free Speech Memorial Campaign

I'm reaching out to you with a heart full of gratitude and a voice filled with hope. Today, I want to share an urgent yet inspiring story that touches the very core of who we are as a nation—the freedom to speak our minds without fear.

Last month was a shock when one of our most fearless free speech activists faced unexpected challenges that shook us to the core. 🌟 Their courage under fire changed our perspective forever, and it's clear: standing up for what you believe in, no matter how unpopular, is not just brave—it’s essential.

This campaign is more than fundraising; it’s about honoring those who stand tall against the odds to defend freedom of expression. We are raising funds to establish free speech memorials on willing college campuses across the U.S., as a beacon of resilience and support for every student daring to voice their beliefs in an often challenging world.

But this isn't just about physical memorials; it’s also about supporting educational organizations that champion our core values through workshops, seminars, and public events. It’s about nurturing the grassroots spirit of speaking up against injustice—no matter how big or small. 😌✊🏼

Every dollar we raise is a brick in the wall of protection for free speech. Let your donations be louder than any act of suppression, showing that our nation's heart beats with courage and resilience even when faced with adversity. Your generosity will fuel educational efforts across campuses nationwide to keep fighting for what’s right—and against complacency.

As we stand united in this fight, remember: freedom is not just a word but a daily choice many of us make under challenging circumstances. Let's honor those who fought and continue to fight so that we can freely speak our minds without fear or compromise. 🌍💙

Thank you for joining me on this mission. Your support means the world—not only in dollars but also in strength, hope, and solidarity as we strive together to preserve one of America’s most cherished rights: free speech! 🙏🇺🇸✨

To learn more about how you can contribute or for further details on this campaign's impact and vision, please check out our page. Your involvement could make all the difference in shaping a future where courage under fire is not just remembered but celebrated—and protected at all costs! 💥❤️🙌

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $490 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,550 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve