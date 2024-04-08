Supporting Kirk

Kirk is a beloved member of the Wilmington tennis community. Over the years, he has been generous supporting many tournaments and causes for others. He's also been a coach, mentor, cheerleader, honest critic, and friend to many of us.

As you may have heard, Kirk is facing a battle with gastric cancer. It's our turn to support Kirk and to show him how much we appreciate and love him. Please pray for him as he starts his treatment plan. If you can give, we'd appreciate the contributions towards the medical expenses associated with this fight.