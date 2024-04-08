Supporting Kirk

Raised:
USD $9,510
Campaign funds will be received by Kirk Schmidt
Kirk is a beloved member of the Wilmington tennis community. Over the years, he has been generous supporting many tournaments and causes for others. He's also been a coach, mentor, cheerleader, honest critic, and friend to many of us.
As you may have heard, Kirk is facing a battle with gastric cancer. It's our turn to support Kirk and to show him how much we appreciate and love him. Please pray for him as he starts his treatment plan. If you can give, we'd appreciate the contributions towards the medical expenses associated with this fight.
Hey Coach This is Janet. I moved to California in 2015. I've been playing tennis since you taught me, and it's been a wonderful 17 years. I now play at a 4.5 level in the South Bay Area. Thank you for introducing me to the game. My daughter Katelyn (toddler back then) is now playing on UC Davis club team. I hope you recover quickly. I want you to know that you are in my thoughts and prayers!
We love you, Kirk, and know your optimism and hopefulness will get you through this challenge.
Sorry you are faced with this Kirk. You have a whole community routing for you!
Lots of people praying for you!
Sending you positive thoughts and vibes
Kirk, wishing you all the best. Looking forward to seeing you soon at cardio tennis! Thanks, Joe Joyce
You will win just like you win all the tennis matches!
You’ve got this Coach!
Praying daily for you!
You got this coach
Our prayers and thoughts are with you on this journey.
Kirk, you were so influential to Marshall and Griffith during their high school years. We want to support you during this uncertain time. Stay confident and strong while you heal ! Hughes & Janet Waren
Sending our prayers your way.
Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers, Kirk.
June 3rd, 2024
Hello everyone, thank you so much for your kind donations and prayers. Im doing well although i had to go off my chemo treatment for a few weeks to get rid of a rash I received from treatment. My doctor will be coming up with a new plan tomorrow. I will update my situation as soon as i find out. Thank you all again. Kirk
