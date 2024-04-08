Campaign Image

Supporting Kirk

 USD $9,510

Supporting Kirk

Kirk is a beloved member of the Wilmington tennis community.  Over the years, he has been generous supporting many tournaments and causes for others. He's also been a coach, mentor, cheerleader, honest critic, and friend to many of us. 

As you may have heard, Kirk is facing a battle with gastric cancer.  It's our turn to support Kirk and to show him how much we appreciate and love him. Please pray for him as he starts his treatment plan. If you can give, we'd appreciate the contributions towards the medical expenses associated with this fight.

Recent Donations
Janet
$ 150.00 USD
7 months ago

Hey Coach This is Janet. I moved to California in 2015. I've been playing tennis since you taught me, and it's been a wonderful 17 years. I now play at a 4.5 level in the South Bay Area. Thank you for introducing me to the game. My daughter Katelyn (toddler back then) is now playing on UC Davis club team. I hope you recover quickly. I want you to know that you are in my thoughts and prayers!

Matt and June Highfill
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

We love you, Kirk, and know your optimism and hopefulness will get you through this challenge.

Jay and Heather
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Sorry you are faced with this Kirk. You have a whole community routing for you!

Bill and Amy Williams
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Lots of people praying for you!

Pete and Val
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Sylvie and Richard
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Sending you positive thoughts and vibes

Joe Joyce
$ 75.00 USD
8 months ago

Kirk, wishing you all the best. Looking forward to seeing you soon at cardio tennis! Thanks, Joe Joyce

Yi
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

You will win just like you win all the tennis matches!

Crawford Family
$ 250.00 USD
8 months ago

You’ve got this Coach!

Lauren and Stuart Ross
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Praying daily for you!

Carolyn Medley
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

John Burchill
$ 75.00 USD
8 months ago

Desiree Morgan
$ 200.00 USD
8 months ago

You got this coach

Meow
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Our prayers and thoughts are with you on this journey.

Hughes Waren
$ 200.00 USD
9 months ago

Kirk, you were so influential to Marshall and Griffith during their high school years. We want to support you during this uncertain time. Stay confident and strong while you heal ! Hughes & Janet Waren

Allen and Denise
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Sending our prayers your way.

Michael and Laura Bowen
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers, Kirk.

Libbie Schaffer
$ 200.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Updates

Update #1

June 3rd, 2024

Hello everyone, thank you so much for your kind donations and prayers. Im doing well although i had to go off my chemo treatment for a few weeks to get rid of a rash I received from treatment. My doctor will be coming up with a new plan tomorrow. I will update my situation as soon as i find out. Thank you all again. Kirk

