Kira’s Vibe of kicking Cancer to the curb!

Hello my name is Kira, and I am a compassionate, gentle, and caring soul that brings light to everyone she meets. My heart centers around my family and friends, especially my 16 year old daughter named Kiya, and her Frenchie, Hugo. I am a Customer Account Specialist for ABX in Rhinelander, WI. I have worked there for over 4 years and has over 100 customers accounts she manages. My passion is my 2003 Ford Mustang GT and enjoys entering it into car shows. She also loves building Lego cars and now my daughter enjoys building her own Legos with me.

I was diagnosed with Uterine Papillary Serous Carcinoma (UPSC) in July 2024. This is an aggressive, fast-growing form of endometrial cancer that resulted in a hysterectomy, and radiation. I have been strong and resilient through many treatments and procedures in hopes of curing my cancer. In February 2026, I was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in my left lung, heart artery, stomach, and some lymph nodes in my neck. I am now undergoing aggressive Chemo treatments in Marshfield.

Throughout everything I have persevered and stayed positive despite my diagnosis. Kiya has been my biggest fan and has been by my side every step of the way. They both have relied on their big hearts, goofy attitudes, and sense of humor to remain upbeat. Currently, I am on leave from my employer to focus on my health.

I am in need of the support of our community and others so I can focus on treatment and healing. I am a joyful person that gives my all to my daughter, friends, and family.

Help me kick cancers a$$!!



