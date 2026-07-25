Kinmans Kuddos llc to be a blessing to others.

So I'm a broken person and awhile ago God baptized me by fire in the holy Spirit and God told me to start my business and he will bless me so I can bless others so I did 05/20/2026 and we been struggling to find work so I'm raising money for capital obtaining equipment and marketing I'm putting it in God's hands and letting his children help us God bless we also have options for private lenders contact us thanks God bless.