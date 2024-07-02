Campaign Image

Kinley & Mindy Guatemala Mission Trip

Goal:

 USD $3,500

Raised:

 USD $820

Campaign created by Melinda Backsen

Campaign funds will be received by Melinda Backsen

Kinley & Mindy Guatemala Mission Trip

Hi Friends!

We have some super exciting news to share! My amazing daughter Kinley and I have been given a golden opportunity to make a huge difference in Guatemala, and we need your help to make it happen!

Kinley, who has been the friendly face and wonderful receptionist at Glance Salon for the past two years, has been invited to join their mission trip to Guatemala. She’ll be able to witness firsthand the impact that will be made as the team will be teaching women the lifelong skills of haircutting and styling. As for me, I am a licensed cosmetologist (and her very proud mama), I’m thrilled to be asked to join her on this incredible adventure!

But wait, there’s more! In addition to spreading beauty and confidence through cosmetology, we will also be rolling up our sleeves to help build a home for a family in need. Yes, you heard that right – we’ll be beautifying hair and building houses! This will be Kinley's first-ever mission trip, making it even more special.

This trip is more than just an adventure; it’s about empowering women with skills to create better lives for themselves and their families. By teaching them cosmetology, we are giving them the tools to build sustainable careers and gain financial independence. And by building homes, we’re providing families with safe and stable environments where they can thrive.

To make this dream a reality, we need to raise approximately $3,350 which covers our travel & accommodation expenses.  (Plus, the Give Send Go platform charges a 2.7% transaction fee on each donation. So, to cover these fees and fund travel and lodging, we need to raise approximately $3,445).

This is where you come in! Your support, whether big or small, will bring us one step closer to our goal. Every dollar counts and gets us closer to empowering women and building homes in Guatemala.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for considering our cause. With your help, we can make this adventure a reality and spread love, hope, and empowerment to those who need it most.

Let’s do this together!

Blessings,

Mindy & Kinley Backsen

Recent Donations
Show:
Billiell
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

What an amazing thing to do. Be safe!

Mary Munder
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for a safe and fruitful trip for you both! You will have a very educating time!!

Karrie Augustine Boyle
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Good stuff ladies!!

Andrea Erickson
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

So exciting! Can’t wait to hear about your trip!

Gerard Schwan
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Many hands make light work. May you both not only impact others with your hard work, but also be impacted by the generous work you’ve completed.

Carrie Halstead
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Shelly Gwash
$ 75.00 USD
5 months ago

Love ya girl!

Judie Teply
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Proud of you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Good luck! I wish I could donate thousands. You are doing the work of the Lord.

Schields Family
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Proud of you girls for sharing the light of Christ! This will be a trip you'll remember forever! ❤️

Jenenne
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

Thank you for the work and difference you will make!

The Mills Family
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Such inspirations to those around you. Go spread your joy & skills to the world!

Rebecca LeMoine
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

I am happy to help you towards reaching your goal. I pray many provide seeds for you to sow. I also pray that this mission allows you and your daughter to share your love & skills, planting seeds for so many others. 2 Corinthians 9:10 - Now he who supplies seed to the sower and bread for food will also supply and increase your store of seed and will enlarge the harvest of your righteousness.

L Martin
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Love you my friend! Thank you for always doing and giving to others. You are my inspiration!

T Morris
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

John Piper says there are three types of missionaries: the goers, the senders, and the disobedient. LOL. Grateful to join you in your mission... thank you for being the "goers"!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo