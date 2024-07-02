Kinley & Mindy Guatemala Mission Trip

Goal:
USD $3,500
Raised:
USD $820
Campaign funds will be received by Melinda Backsen
Hi Friends!
We have some super exciting news to share! My amazing daughter Kinley and I have been given a golden opportunity to make a huge difference in Guatemala, and we need your help to make it happen!
Kinley, who has been the friendly face and wonderful receptionist at Glance Salon for the past two years, has been invited to join their mission trip to Guatemala. She’ll be able to witness firsthand the impact that will be made as the team will be teaching women the lifelong skills of haircutting and styling. As for me, I am a licensed cosmetologist (and her very proud mama), I’m thrilled to be asked to join her on this incredible adventure!
But wait, there’s more! In addition to spreading beauty and confidence through cosmetology, we will also be rolling up our sleeves to help build a home for a family in need. Yes, you heard that right – we’ll be beautifying hair and building houses! This will be Kinley's first-ever mission trip, making it even more special.
This trip is more than just an adventure; it’s about empowering women with skills to create better lives for themselves and their families. By teaching them cosmetology, we are giving them the tools to build sustainable careers and gain financial independence. And by building homes, we’re providing families with safe and stable environments where they can thrive.
To make this dream a reality, we need to raise approximately $3,350 which covers our travel & accommodation expenses. (Plus, the Give Send Go platform charges a 2.7% transaction fee on each donation. So, to cover these fees and fund travel and lodging, we need to raise approximately $3,445).
This is where you come in! Your support, whether big or small, will bring us one step closer to our goal. Every dollar counts and gets us closer to empowering women and building homes in Guatemala.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for considering our cause. With your help, we can make this adventure a reality and spread love, hope, and empowerment to those who need it most.
Let’s do this together!
Blessings,
Mindy & Kinley Backsen
What an amazing thing to do. Be safe!
Praying for a safe and fruitful trip for you both! You will have a very educating time!!
Good stuff ladies!!
So exciting! Can’t wait to hear about your trip!
Many hands make light work. May you both not only impact others with your hard work, but also be impacted by the generous work you’ve completed.
Love ya girl!
Proud of you.
Good luck! I wish I could donate thousands. You are doing the work of the Lord.
Proud of you girls for sharing the light of Christ! This will be a trip you'll remember forever! ❤️
Thank you for the work and difference you will make!
Such inspirations to those around you. Go spread your joy & skills to the world!
I am happy to help you towards reaching your goal. I pray many provide seeds for you to sow. I also pray that this mission allows you and your daughter to share your love & skills, planting seeds for so many others. 2 Corinthians 9:10 - Now he who supplies seed to the sower and bread for food will also supply and increase your store of seed and will enlarge the harvest of your righteousness.
Love you my friend! Thank you for always doing and giving to others. You are my inspiration!
John Piper says there are three types of missionaries: the goers, the senders, and the disobedient. LOL. Grateful to join you in your mission... thank you for being the "goers"!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.