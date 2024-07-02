Kinley & Mindy Guatemala Mission Trip

Hi Friends!

We have some super exciting news to share! My amazing daughter Kinley and I have been given a golden opportunity to make a huge difference in Guatemala, and we need your help to make it happen!

Kinley, who has been the friendly face and wonderful receptionist at Glance Salon for the past two years, has been invited to join their mission trip to Guatemala. She’ll be able to witness firsthand the impact that will be made as the team will be teaching women the lifelong skills of haircutting and styling. As for me, I am a licensed cosmetologist (and her very proud mama), I’m thrilled to be asked to join her on this incredible adventure!



But wait, there’s more! In addition to spreading beauty and confidence through cosmetology, we will also be rolling up our sleeves to help build a home for a family in need. Yes, you heard that right – we’ll be beautifying hair and building houses! This will be Kinley's first-ever mission trip, making it even more special.



This trip is more than just an adventure; it’s about empowering women with skills to create better lives for themselves and their families. By teaching them cosmetology, we are giving them the tools to build sustainable careers and gain financial independence. And by building homes, we’re providing families with safe and stable environments where they can thrive.



To make this dream a reality, we need to raise approximately $3,350 which covers our travel & accommodation expenses. (Plus, the Give Send Go platform charges a 2.7% transaction fee on each donation. So, to cover these fees and fund travel and lodging, we need to raise approximately $3,445).



This is where you come in! Your support, whether big or small, will bring us one step closer to our goal. Every dollar counts and gets us closer to empowering women and building homes in Guatemala.



Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for considering our cause. With your help, we can make this adventure a reality and spread love, hope, and empowerment to those who need it most.



Let’s do this together!



Blessings,

Mindy & Kinley Backsen



